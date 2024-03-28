Wire Harness Tape Market Electrified for Growth: Powering Up Connections in a Connected World

The global wire harness tape market is buzzing with activity, projected to reach US$417.4 million by 2033, fueled by a CAGR of 5.3%. This surge is driven by the increasing demand for reliable and secure electrical connections in a world dominated by electronics.

Automotive Industry Takes the Wheel

The automotive industry is a key driver of the wire harness tape market. These tapes are used for various applications such as security labeling, attachment part mounting, cable management, and interior component protection. The rising production of cars, particularly electric vehicles, and the integration of advanced features, are further propelling demand.

Waterproof Wiring Loom Tapes: A Necessity for Reliable Connections

The need for secure and reliable connections between electronic components is pushing the demand for waterproof wiring loom tapes. These tapes protect wires and cables from moisture, dust, vibration, and other environmental elements, reducing the risk of short circuits and ensuring optimal performance.

Organization and Efficiency

Wire harness tapes also play a crucial role in organizing and bundling wires and cables. This not only simplifies installation and maintenance but also improves overall system aesthetics.

Growth Trajectory powered by Innovation

The top 5 manufacturers in the wire harness tape market, holding an estimated 20-25% share in 2022, are constantly innovating. This focus on advanced materials and functionalities will further propel market expansion in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Wire Harness Tape Market Report

Based on material, the plastic wire harness tape segment is expected to grow 1.5 times the current market value during 2023-2033.

times the current market value during 2023-2033. Rubber-based adhesive segment by adhesive type is set to increase 1.6x the current market value during the projection period from 2023 to 2033.

the current market value during the projection period from 2023 to 2033. By application, the power cable segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6% during 2023-2033.

during 2023-2033. Sales of wire harness tapes are projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2023-2033 in India.

during 2023-2033 in India. China wire harness tape market is likely to generate a share of around 63% in East Asia during the evaluation period.

“Increased demand for bundling solutions that can withstand extreme temperatures and environmental conditions in automotive and other industries would boost sales of wire harness tapes. Also, wire harness tapes offering good resistance to abrasion, moisture, and corrosion would gain high popularity among various end-use industries,” says an FMI analyst.

Expansion of Automotive Sector to Create New Growth Opportunities for Wire Harness Tape Manufacturers

Wire harness tapes are used for the car interior and for engine compartments. The automotive industry uses wire harness tapes to ensure protection and optimal wire harnessing for engine compartments and car interiors.

As wire harness tapes offer excellent flexibility, the harnesses can be applied to any part of the car body easily and quickly. Wire tapes used for engine compartments need to be highly resistant to abrasion whereas the tape used for car interior needs to reduce noise & vibration.

These factors can be ensured by using wire harness tapes. Increased production of cars and required components would propel the demand for wire harness tapes. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2021, around 80 million motor vehicles were produced in the world. This showcases that the demand for g wire harness tapes are projected to grow in the automotive industry.

Competition Landscape: Wire Harness Tape Market

Key players operating in the global wire harness tape market are 3M Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, tesa SE, Yongle (AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION), Saint-Gobain S.A., and Scapa Company. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Coroplast Tape Corporation, Global Industries Corporation, ACHEM, American Biltrite Inc., Pro Tapes LLC, and others.

Wire Harness Tape Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Rubber

Foam

Metal (Foil)

By Adhesive Type:

Acrylic-based

Rubber-based

Silicone-based

By Thickness:

Less than 0.2 mm

0.2 – 0.3 mm

Above 0.3 mm

By Application:

Power Cables

Communication Cables

Industrial Cables

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

