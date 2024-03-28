Global Coronary Stents Industry is expected to be valued at US$51.2 Million, growing at a 5.1% annual rate By 2032 | FMI

The Global Coronary Stents Industry is expected to reach a substantial worth of US$ 51.2 million by 2032, with a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 33.36 million in 2022.

The growing number of elderly people, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and the rise in lifestyle-related health problems including diabetes, obesity, and other illnesses are the main factors driving the market’s expansion. Throughout the projection period, a strong increase in the coronary stents industry is expected.

Key drivers of this growth include the heightened awareness of the numerous advantages associated with stenting procedures. These procedures are known to significantly improve blood flow and protect against further damage to the heart muscle, thereby contributing to the market’s remarkable progression. Moreover, stenting is instrumental in alleviating the symptoms of heart disease, including angina and shortness of breath, ultimately reducing the need for more invasive coronary bypass surgery. Consequently, both medical practitioners and patients are increasingly favoring stenting as it is minimally invasive and facilitates a relatively swift post-operative recovery period.

Furthermore, a rise in the global geriatric population is leading to a larger patient pool with serious cardiovascular diseases. Again, hypertension is arising as a grave public health concern. Obesity, too, adds to this burden as one of the primary risk factors accountable for different cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

Coronary stenting is prescribed to patients who are suffering from coronary artery blockage. Though angioplasty is the first line of treatment for patients with acute coronary artery blockages while the number of patients undergoing stenting has been increasing steadily over the last ten years. This is owing to the rise of outpatient coronary stenting procedures, which shortens long hospital stays. Additionally, a large number of cardiologists prescribing stenting procedures for patients with CAD is a prime factor that will likely fuel revenue growth of the coronary stent market during the forecast period.

“Increasing cases of lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes often result in heart issues which, in turn, supplements the global growth of the coronary stents industry over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising awareness of the benefits associated with stenting will strengthen market prospects.

Prevalence of alternative treatment methods, product failure, and recalls are certain factors that may hamper market growth.

Growing cases of coronary artery diseases propel the coronary stent market in the United States.

Favorable government support for the healthcare sector will present new market opportunities in China.

Competitive Landscape

Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Stentys SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Cook Medica among others are some of the major players in the coronary stents market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are focusing on product upgrades and offering new features to meet the rising consumer demand. These organizations are employing strategies like new product releases, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into Coronary Stents Industry Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global coronary stents industry, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (drug-eluting stent (DES), bare metal stent (BMS), bioresorbable vascular stent (BVS)), raw material (cobalt chromium, stainless steel, platinum-chromium, nickel-titanium, polymer), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac catheterization laboratories), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, China’s coronary stent market will likely exhibit an impressive growth rate during the observation period due to favorable government support for the healthcare sector. The coronary stent market in the United States is anticipated to demonstrate substantial growth over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of coronary artery disease is spurring the demand for interventional cardiology treatment in this country. Sedentary lifestyles, smoking, poor dietary habits, and pollution often contribute to increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases. All of these factors are expected to drive the demand for the target market during 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Coronary Stents Industry Analysis

By Product:

Drug Eluting Stent (DES)

Bare Metal Stent (BMS)

Bioresorbable Vascular Stent (BVS)

By Raw Material:

Cobalt-Chromium

Stainless Steel

Platinum – Chromium

Nickel – Titanium

Polymer

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

