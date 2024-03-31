DJ OneDance Brings Flashback Fridays to Life at Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore

Belmore, Australia, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury Leagues Club is thrilled to announce the electrifying return of Flashback Fridays featuring the renowned DJ OneDance. Get ready to transport yourself back in time as DJ OneDance spins the ultimate retro beats, igniting the dance floor with an unforgettable journey through the greatest hits of yesteryears.

Known for his exceptional talent in curating a nostalgic atmosphere, DJ OneDance will be taking over the decks at Bartega, the club’s premier entertainment venue. From classic anthems to iconic tracks that defined generations, DJ OneDance promises to deliver a night filled with infectious energy and timeless music.

Join us on 5th April 2024 as DJ OneDance sets the stage on fire with his unparalleled mixing skills and unparalleled selection of tracks. Whether you’re reminiscing about your favorite decade or discovering new favorites, Flashback Fridays promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

Located within the vibrant atmosphere of Canterbury Leagues Club, Bartega provides the perfect setting for an evening of music, dancing, and celebration. With state-of-the-art sound systems and a spacious dance floor, Bartega ensures that every beat resonates with energy, keeping you grooving all night long.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate flashback experience! Mark your calendars and join us at Bartega, Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore, on 5th April 2024 , for an epic journey through the decades with DJ OneDance. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit our website or contact the Canterbury Leagues Club reception at (02) 9704 7777.

