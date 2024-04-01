Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market is expected to garner a value of 3,349.05 Million by 2033

The global bovine lactoferrin market is poised for exceptional growth over the next decade, with projections indicating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% between 2023 and 2033. From its initial valuation of US$ 772.39 million in 2023, the market is forecasted to soar to an impressive US$ 3,349.05 million by 2033.

The Bovine Lactoferrin Industry encompasses the global production, distribution, and sale of bovine lactoferrin, a protein derived from cow’s milk renowned for its various health benefits. Widely utilized in the pharmaceutical, food, and nutritional supplement sectors, bovine lactoferrin has garnered significant attention for its potential applications in improving human health.

Bovine lactoferrin offers several advantages, including its antimicrobial, immune-boosting, and anti-inflammatory properties. It is often used in infant formulas, dietary supplements, functional foods, and personal care products. The market for bovine lactoferrin has been growing steadily due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of this protein.

Factors driving the Bovine Lactoferrin Industry include the rising demand for natural and functional food ingredients, growing health-consciousness among consumers, and the expanding nutraceutical industry. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing elderly population have fueled the demand for products that support immune health.

Geographically, North America and Europe have traditionally been the leading markets for bovine lactoferrin due to the well-established dairy industry and the presence of major players in these regions. However, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, and Japan, are witnessing significant growth in demand for bovine lactoferrin due to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and rising consumer awareness about health and wellness.

The global Bovine Lactoferrin Industry is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is being driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits of bovine lactoferrin, the growing geriatric population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for bovine lactoferrin over the forecast period, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market.

“With the growing number of working women in Asia, the Pacific, and Europe, the proportion of breastfeeding is declining, the need for an acknowledgment of lactoferrin in infant formula manufacturing is cruising market growth, as are the benefits of lactoferrin in infant formula that have been illustrated.” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Market Players:

Glanbia Plc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Freisland Campine DOMO

Milei GmbH

Bea Bionutrients

Beston Global Australia Pty Ltd.

Saputo Dairy Pty Ltd.

Synlait Ltd.

Ingredia

Savencia SA

Freedom Food Group Limited

Beston Global Food Company Ltd. revealed in June 2021 that its Jervois dairy factory in Australia enlarged its capacity to generate up to 25 metric tonnes of 95.0% pure lactoferrin per year.

Fonterra Co-operative Group declared in June 2021 that it will market its two joint venture firms in China in order to concentrate more on New Zealand milk production and prioritize the Greater China industry.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited announced a sales and advertising contract with Land O’Lakes, Inc. in October 2020, with the intention of expanding its market potential into more U.S. food service platforms.

Bovine Lactoferrin Industry Segments Survey:

Bovine Lactoferrin Industry by Type:

Freeze-dried

Spray-dried

Bovine Lactoferrin Industry by Application:

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Other Applications

Bovine Lactoferrin Industry by Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

