Drug Abuse Testing Market to Reach US$2.69 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3%

The global Drug Abuse Testing Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.69 billion by 2033, having been valued at US$ 1.65 billion in 2023. Over the course of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 5.3%.

The increased demand for quick and precise drug testing technology in forensic labs, hospitals, and elder living facilities is driving up sales of drug misuse testing kits.

In response to this, manufacturers are launching rapid, accurate, disposable, and easy-to-use drug of abuse testing kits to detect drug dependence among the elderly. This is indicative of lucrative prospects for new market entrants over the assessment period.

Besides this, growing acceptance of recreational marijuana also has triggered concerns regarding overdose. Marijuana addiction is rare, although overdose can result in breathing disorders, memory loss, elevated stress and anxiety, and concentration issues. As a result, demand for drug of abuse testing systems in corporate and educational organizations is rising for early detection of substance abuse.

As per FMI’s in-depth regional analysis, the U.S. is projected to dominate the North America drug of abuse testing market. The presence of robust healthcare infrastructure along with the prevalence of an opioid endemic in the country is expected to continue pushing sales of drug of abuse testing tools.

Key Takeaways:

Based on drug type, sales of drug of abuse testing for cannabinoids are expected to remain high through 2031.

In terms of technique, immunoassays will remain highly sought-after.

Demand for drug of abuse testing in forensic laboratories is anticipated to continue gaining traction over the assessment period.

The U.S. is projected to dominate the North America drug of abuse testing market owing to increasing prevalence of opioid dependence in the country.

The U.K. will continue exhibiting high demand for drug of testing systems in response to government initiatives regarding drug awareness and control measures.

China will emerge as an attractive market due to the presence of key market players and easy availability of raw materials for the manufacturing of testing products.

Japan will account for 7% of the total drug of abuse testing market share, while South Korea is expected to hold less than 1% of the total market share through 2031.

“The introduction of integrated drug warning systems that monitor drug overdose in real-time is expected to fuel sales of drug abuse testing equipment. Besides this, increasing adoption of drug testing tools in forensic laboratories to identify illicit drugs for the criminal justice system are expected to continue augmenting growth of the global drug of abuse testing market through 2031,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Abbott Laboratories (Alere, Inc.)

Shimadzu Corporation

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Leading players operating in the global drug of abuse testing market are focusing on research and development to expand their product portfolios. Besides this, players are aiming at production facility expansions through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

substance abuse can be used in a variety of settings, including workplace drug testing, athletic drug testing, and drug treatment programs. It can also be used in forensic investigations to detect drug use in criminal cases. The type of drug test used will depend on the specific context and purpose of the testing.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Category

By Drug Type:

Psychostimulants

Narcotic

Cannabinoids

Sedatives

Others

By Technique:

Immunoassay

Chromatography

Rapid Testing

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Others

