Global CDU Heat Exchanger Antifoulants Market Set to Surge to US$ 197.6 million by 2028, Driven by Rising Oil Refinery Investments and Petrochemical Demand

One such chemical that is added to the heat exchanger equipment in oil refineries is antifoulants which help save the machine from any form of corrosion. Corrosion inhibitors are used in machinery as they provide long-term benefits such as reducing corrosion and improving the safety of the operational equipment

In order to retain their position in the market, companies are fiercely competing against each other. Their awareness regarding the importance of maintaining their machinery and equipment has increased.

They are also expanding the oil refineries according to the growing application needs and their ability to handle the challenges of the industry. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are BAKER HUGHES, a GE Company, Dorf Ketal, CHIMEC SpA, Croda International Plc, CRISTOL, Eonchemical, Chematek S.p.A., Expert Chem SERV, Innospec, and SUEZ.

Changing Geopolitical Scenario, Coupled with Growing Awareness Regarding the Use of Safe Equipment, Poised to Benefit Market

Globalization, population explosion, and economic changes have not only contributed to the crude oil industry, but have also resulted in a rise in the standards of the oil and gas services. The formulation of fouling deposits can have a number of effects. For instance, it can decrease heat transfer, impede fluid flow, and impair safe operation of equipment. In recent times, people have become vigilant towards the safe operation of equipment, which, in turn, is expected to accelerate growth of the antifoulant market over the forecast period.

Moreover, huge amounts of fuel additives are utilized in the manufacturing of crude oil. These additives act as the backbone of refinery sectors across the globe. Refineries strive for reliability and processing flexibility with minimal fouling and impurities. An antifoulant treatment program is the result of the incentive loss. Burgeoning use of fuel additives for the purpose of oil purity, in turn, is anticipated to boost demand for antifoulants. Spin-off-benefits are acquired with treatment programs, which are more important than sustainable benefits.

Fluctuating Oil Prices to Limit Market Expansion

Feedstock for naphthenic oil and paraffinic oil is processed from base oil, which in turn is a derivative of crude oil. Thereby, the prices of these base oils tend to be unhinged and volatile as they are subject to the uncertainty occurring in the prices of crude oil. This instability shakes the profitability of manufacturers and in turn, may inhibit market growth. The petro specialty market is majorly dependent on import and sudden change in oil prices hampers the regional import trade, thus hindering the growth of crude distillation unit heat exchanger antifoulants market.

CDU Heat Exchanger Antifoulants Market by Category

By Type:

Dispersants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Metal Coordinators

Polymerization Inhibitors

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa