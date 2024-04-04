Mortuary Equipment Market is Expected to Grow Steadily at a 5.8% CAGR and Reach a Significant US$ 1,807.0 Million.

The global mortuary equipment market is projected to increase steadily, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% expected between 2023 and 2033. This trajectory predicts that the market value would rise from US$ 1,025.8 million in 2023 to a significant US$ 1,807.0 million by 2033.

An increase in infections and pandemics, as well as an increase in traffic accidents, are some of the primary factors driving up demand for mortuary bags. The number of fatal car crashes has gone up lately.

The likelihood of pandemics and epidemics in the future is expected to rise, which will spur the mortuary bag industry’s expansion. In situations where viruses cause death, high-quality mortuary bags are necessary. Even after a person who has the virus passes away, it might still spread. The emergence of diseases and pandemics such as COVID-19, Ebola, MERS-CoV, and avian flu in recent years has led to a surge in the global demand for mortuary bags.

Furthermore, the rising incidence of certain non-communicable diseases is expected to fuel growth in the mortuary bag market throughout the course of the estimated period.

The mortuary bag market’s raw material sector, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. PVC is the third most prevalent synthetic material, and it’s also the least expensive. The reason funeral bags are made with it is that it effectively stops bodily fluids from spilling. Mortuary bags are also used to wrap the bodies of people who have died as a result of infectious illnesses.

Polyethylene is a lightweight, long-lasting, low-cost material that is used all over the world in the mortuary bags market. Polyethylene is primarily utilised in the production of mortuary bags, which are used to wrap and transport the bodies of non-communicable illness patients.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The polyethylene category led the mortuary bags market, accounting for roughly 31.0% of total sales.

Owing to the increased frequency of cardiovascular illnesses and the increasing occurrence of epidemics and pandemics, the adult bags segment dominated the mortuary bags market and had the biggest revenue share of 45.5%.

The hospitals’ segment accounted for a share of 44.03% in the mortuary bags market.

The mortuary bags market was led by the morgue sector, which accounted for 44.4% of total revenue.

The mortuary bags market was dominated by North America, which accounted for 15.9% of total sales.

Over the projection period for mortuary bags market, North America is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.7%

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Some of the key players operating in the mortuary bags market include Desco Medical India, Suzhou Thriving Medical Equipment Corp., Changzhou Precise Package Ltd, Dongguan Bright Sea Industrial Co, Ltd., Shen Zhen Flowkin Tech Co, Ltd, Heaven Healthcare Ltd, Debdarm Enterprises, Track Manufacturing Co, Private Limited, Plastic Fabric Solution Inc, Associated Bag, Busse Hospital Disposables, Extra Packaging Corp, Peerless Plastics Mortuary, and Deimos Zip Harness.

Mortuary bags market players are focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the mortuary bags market.

Key Market Segments

By Material type:

PVC

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polyester

Other Material types

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Mortuary

Other End-Users

