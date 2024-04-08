New PDFMarkz Now Supports InDesign, Illustrator, Acrobat, and QuarkXPress 2024 File Conversion!

DAYTON, NEVADA, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Markzware, Inc. updates PDFMarkz to convert Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Acrobat, and QuarkXPress 2024 files on macOS. Using PDFMarkz 2024, users can now convert their PDF documents into many desktop publishing formats.

PDFMarkz is the third product in the new “Markz” line of applications. This stand-alone app enables users to preview native PDF documents. The preview feature also displays document information. The “mini file-info overview” of the PDF document is especially useful, before doing additional work on incoming .pdf files.

PDFMarkz helps users to convert files from PDF to InDesign, Illustrator, QuarkXPress, Affinity Publisher and other apps. It converts all elements of your file, links, graphics, styles and even live text. For a PDF with text on a line, PDFMarkz converts the text string on the line, rather than just open the PDF in Illustrator, which results in each letter becoming a separate text story.

Pricing, Availability, & System Requirements

Subscribers to the Annual Subscription can immediately download their Markz-line products via their unique and private download URL. One can purchase a new license (Annual Subscription or Perpetual version) via the Markzware Products page at https://markzware.com/products/ or through an authorized Reseller.

PDFMarkz upgrade pricing is $179.50 USD/Euro. Windows version is coming soon.

System requirements include macOS 13.01 or higher.

Visit https://markzware.com/products/pdfmarkz/ to find more about great features of PDFMarkz 2024.

About Markzware

Markzware, Inc., a privately held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for document previewing, data conversion, and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals worldwide. Markzware B.V. is their European office located in The Netherlands.