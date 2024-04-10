Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecasted to Surge to USD 16.01 Billion by 2030 with 43.3% CAGR

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market, was valued at USD 1.29 Billion and is projected to reach USD 16.01 Billion by 2030. This growth corresponds to a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3% during the forecast period 2030.

Wearable robotic exoskeletons are revolutionizing the way we perceive mobility and physical capabilities. These advanced devices, often resembling external skeletons, are designed to augment and support human movements, offering assistance and rehabilitation for individuals with mobility impairments or enhancing performance in various industrial and military applications. The Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market is witnessing rapid growth as advancements in robotics, materials science, and biomechanics converge to create innovative solutions for improving human mobility and functionality. In this blog, we will delve into the dynamics, trends, innovations, and applications of wearable robotic exoskeletons.

Request free Sample :

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/478

Major Players In Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Include:

Bionic Yantra

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

B-Temia

CYBERDYNE INC.

DIH Medical

Ekso Bionics

ExoAtlet (Luxembourg)

Fourier Intelligence

Hocoma

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Medi-Touch

Ottobock

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics Pty Ltd.

ROAM Robotics

Sarcos Corp.

Seismic

Trexo Robotics

Wearable Robotics Srl

Others

Understanding Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons

Wearable robotic exoskeletons are wearable devices that provide mechanical support, assistance, or augmentation to the user’s movements. These exoskeletons typically consist of rigid or flexible structures, powered actuators, sensors, and control systems that interact with the user’s body to enhance mobility, strength, or endurance. From rehabilitation and assistive devices for individuals with disabilities to industrial exoskeletons for reducing physical strain and fatigue, wearable robotic exoskeletons offer a wide range of applications and benefits.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies : The increasing prevalence of mobility impairments due to aging populations, injuries, and neurological conditions is driving demand for wearable robotic exoskeletons in the healthcare sector. These devices offer rehabilitation, gait training, and mobility assistance for individuals with spinal cord injuries, stroke survivors, and patients with neuromuscular disorders.

: The increasing prevalence of mobility impairments due to aging populations, injuries, and neurological conditions is driving demand for wearable robotic exoskeletons in the healthcare sector. These devices offer rehabilitation, gait training, and mobility assistance for individuals with spinal cord injuries, stroke survivors, and patients with neuromuscular disorders. Industrial Applications for Ergonomics and Safety : In industrial settings, wearable robotic exoskeletons are used to reduce physical strain and prevent musculoskeletal injuries among workers performing repetitive or physically demanding tasks. Exoskeletons enhance worker safety, productivity, and ergonomics by providing mechanical support and reducing the risk of work-related injuries.

: In industrial settings, wearable robotic exoskeletons are used to reduce physical strain and prevent musculoskeletal injuries among workers performing repetitive or physically demanding tasks. Exoskeletons enhance worker safety, productivity, and ergonomics by providing mechanical support and reducing the risk of work-related injuries. Military and Defense Applications : Wearable robotic exoskeletons have applications in the military and defense sector for enhancing soldiers’ performance, endurance, and carrying capacity. Military exoskeletons augment soldiers’ strength and mobility, allowing them to carry heavy loads, traverse challenging terrain, and perform strenuous tasks with reduced fatigue and injury risk.

: Wearable robotic exoskeletons have applications in the military and defense sector for enhancing soldiers’ performance, endurance, and carrying capacity. Military exoskeletons augment soldiers’ strength and mobility, allowing them to carry heavy loads, traverse challenging terrain, and perform strenuous tasks with reduced fatigue and injury risk. Technological Advancements and Cost Reductions: Advances in materials science, robotics, and sensor technologies are driving innovation and cost reductions in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market. Lightweight materials, compact actuators, and intelligent control systems enable the development of more ergonomic, user-friendly, and affordable exoskeleton designs suitable for a wider range of applications and users.

Request for Discount :

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/478

Market Trends and Innovations

Soft and Flexible Exoskeleton Designs : The emergence of soft exoskeletons made from flexible materials such as textiles and elastomers offers advantages in terms of comfort, mobility, and adaptability to the user’s body. Soft exoskeletons provide gentle assistance and support without restricting natural movements, making them suitable for applications requiring dynamic and agile movements.

: The emergence of soft exoskeletons made from flexible materials such as textiles and elastomers offers advantages in terms of comfort, mobility, and adaptability to the user’s body. Soft exoskeletons provide gentle assistance and support without restricting natural movements, making them suitable for applications requiring dynamic and agile movements. Personalized and Adaptive Control Systems : Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning enable the development of personalized and adaptive control algorithms for wearable robotic exoskeletons. These intelligent systems adapt to the user’s movement patterns, physiological parameters, and environmental conditions, optimizing assistance levels and user comfort in real-time.

: Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning enable the development of personalized and adaptive control algorithms for wearable robotic exoskeletons. These intelligent systems adapt to the user’s movement patterns, physiological parameters, and environmental conditions, optimizing assistance levels and user comfort in real-time. Hybrid Exoskeleton Systems: Hybrid exoskeleton systems combine passive and active elements to provide customized assistance and support tailored to the user’s needs and preferences. Hybrid exoskeletons leverage the benefits of both passive mechanical structures and active powered actuators, offering versatility and efficiency in addressing different mobility challenges and tasks.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Technology Type Powered Passive

By Application Rehabilitation Assistive Body Parts Support Sports

By Body Part Lower Body Upper Body Full Body

By Actuation Technology Electric Hydraulic Fully Mechanical Others

By End User Healthcare Manufacturing Defense & Aerospace Commercial

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In September 2023, Ekso Bionics, a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial applications, announced that it has received FDA clearance for its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for use in the subacute rehabilitation setting. The EksoNR is a robotic exoskeleton that helps people with mobility impairments to walk.

In August 2023, ReWalk Robotics, another leading developer of exoskeletons for medical applications, announced that it has received FDA clearance for its ReWalk Personal 6.0 exoskeleton system for use in the home and community setting. The ReWalk Personal 6.0 is a battery-powered exoskeleton that helps people with spinal cord injuries to walk.

Buy Now :

https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/478?lic=s

Conclusion

In conclusion, wearable robotic exoskeletons represent a transformative technology with diverse applications and benefits across healthcare, industry, and defense. These advanced devices have the potential to enhance human mobility, productivity, and quality of life, offering solutions for individuals with mobility impairments, workers at risk of musculoskeletal injuries, and soldiers in demanding operational environments. With ongoing innovation, research, and collaboration, wearable robotic exoskeletons are poised to play a central role in shaping the future of mobility and human-machine interaction.

Contact Us:

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235, United States.

Phone: +1 510-730-3200

Email: sales@marketdigits.com

Website: https://www.marketdigits.com