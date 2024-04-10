Innovative Applications Drive Demand: Structural Adhesives Revolutionize Industries from Medicine to Marine

The structural adhesive market is expected to reach US$ 12,276.7 million in 2023. The market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 19,619.8 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 4.8%.

Biocompatibility and the ability to bond with biological tissues and materials will continue to be key features of medical and biomedical adhesives. The flexibility of adhesives comes from their ability to bond plastics, metals, and composites together. The benefits of these technologies allow engineers and designers to create innovative and lightweight structures.

The use of structural adhesives can reduce the risk of corrosion in marine and offshore industries, where corrosion is a concern. Structured adhesives can seal and insulate, making them good for applications that need to resist moisture, substances, or temperature variations. In industries such as automotive and aerospace, structural adhesives can be valuable for reducing vibrations and noise.

Using adhesives instead of welds and rivets can help reduce the amount of emissions and waste produced during the application and removal of these materials as environmental regulations become more stringent. Along with simplifying and speeding up the production process and reducing the number of mechanical fasteners, adhesive bonding can be a simple and effective way of simplifying and speeding up the production process.

Researchers and engineers are constantly working on developing new adhesive materials with improved properties. These may include adhesives that are stronger, more durable, resistant to extreme temperatures, and compatible with a wider range of substrates.

An adhesive formulation can be improved by using nanomaterials like nanoparticles and nanotubes. The properties of these nanomaterials can be improved in terms of adhesion strength, toughness, and resistance to environmental factors. Smart or adaptive properties may be added to structural adhesives market growth in the future. In the case of adhesives, self-healing capabilities or improved flexibility can be achieved by changing their properties with changes in the environment or mechanical stress.

Key Takeaways from the Structural Adhesive Market Report:

According to FMI, building & construction are expected to hold 38.3% of market revenue by 2033.

A market share of 39.1% is anticipated for PU-based products in the structural adhesive market.

The United Kingdom is expected to record a CAGR of 3.7% until 2033.

In 2033, the demand for structural adhesives in the United States is expected to increase by 4.6% CAGR.

By 2033, the structural adhesives market in India is predicted to expand at 6.4% CAGR until 2033.

“Eco-friendly and sustainable structural adhesives are growing in demand on the market. A growing number of construction projects and a strong need for high-quality sealants and insulation will drive market growth in the near future.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Structural adhesives are a highly competitive market that several companies occupy. Niche markets for specific demographics are becoming more popular. Strong partnerships and a focus on innovation have helped the market. Recent developments have led to the introduction of a number of structural adhesives.

Market Developments Include:

In April 2023, Henkel streamlined its Adhesive Technologies business by establishing three instead of four business areas. In order to accomplish this objective, they have introduced a new organizational structure, which consists of three divisions, mobility & electronics, packaging & consumer goods, and craftsmen, construction & professional services.

In June 2023, Bostik and Polytec PT launched a new thermal conductive adhesives range to accelerate innovative battery designs. Thermal management – or TIMs – plays an increasingly important role in e-mobility, characterized by fast charging.

Structural Adhesive Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Epoxy-based Structural Adhesive One Component Two Component

Acrylic-based Structural Adhesive

Polyurethane-based Structural Adhesive

Cyanoacrylates

Others

By Application:

Transportation Sector Automotive Sector Aerospace Sector Marine Sector

Building & Construction Sector

Energy Sector

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

