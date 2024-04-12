Global Packaging Supplies Market Set to Flourish, Projected to Reach US$ 399.5 Billion by 2032

With an anticipated average CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032, the packaging supplies market is set to grow steadily. Starting at a valuation of US$ 248.3 billion in 2022, it is expected to reach approximately US$ 399.5 billion by 2032.

The Packaging Supplies Market is experiencing global growth, with the integration of new e-commerce platforms into the e-retail space and the introduction of innovative packaging technology contributing to increased sales. The widespread adoption of organized online retail globally is encouraging consumers to prefer online shopping for its convenience and accessibility. The surge in demand for new and durable packaging types is driven by the perceived benefits and sustainability associated with packaging supplies.

End-users such as the food and beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics industries drive the consumption of packaging supplies, fostering growth and expansion in new regions within the packaging supplies market. The government’s focus on research and development has facilitated the creation of industry-specific packaging solutions by manufacturing units, thereby propelling the packaging supplies market forward.

The growth of the packaging supplies market can be attributed to the utilization of costly packaging materials, especially crucial for delicate cosmetics that are prone to damage without proper protection. E-commerce platforms contribute to this expansion by opting for lightweight paper packaging, further boosting the demand for packaging supplies within this specific segment. These factors collectively contribute to the flourishing growth of the packaging supplies market.

Key Players

The Packaging Company

Packhelp

Ruskin Group

Purple Co,

Moraya Packaging,

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Mondi Group plc,

WestRock Company

Oji Holdings Corporation,

DS Smith Packaging Limited

Tat Seng Packaging Group

Recent Developments in the Packaging Supplies Market

The packaging company has introduced its new packaging solutions that involves curby mailers, compostable & recyclable paperbubble and Airwave – Air Cushion Starter Sets. This pushes the overall sales of packaging supplies worldwide

Westrock has introduced its corrugated containers (Cardboard), Folding Cartons (Cardboard) and packaging automation. These fuels the sales of packaging supplies globally.

Segment is likely to Lead the Packaging Supplies Market by End-Use Industry

Within the end-use industry, the cosmetic segment emerges as the largest, poised to dominate the market during the forecast period. A detailed analysis indicates that the cosmetics segment is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.4%, marking an increase from its previous growth rate of 3.9% observed through 2032.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the utilization of high-quality packaging supplies, essential for protecting fragile cosmetic products that are prone to damage if not adequately packed. The surge in demand for packaging supplies is further fueled by the lightweight paper packaging often employed by e-commerce platforms for cosmetic items, creating a symbiotic relationship between the two and contributing to the overall growth of the Packaging Supplies Market.

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Rigid

Semi-Rigid

Flexible

By Material Type:

Rigid Plastic Packaging

Paper

Cardboard/Fiberboard

By End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetic

Personal & Homecare

By Sales Category:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

