Global Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Industry Anticipated to Surge at 30% CAGR, Reaching US$113.04 Billion by 2033 | FMI Report

The Global Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Industry is on track for a remarkable surge, fueled by significant advancements and promising applications in this field. Industry forecasts predict the market to reach a staggering US$113.04 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% between 2023 and 2033. This phenomenal growth follows a solid foundation, with a robust CAGR of 19% witnessed during the period from 2018 to 2022.

The driving force behind this exponential growth is the escalating prevalence of CNS disorders, particularly neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. As the global population ages, the incidence of these conditions is on the rise, presenting a substantial healthcare burden and intensifying the demand for effective treatments.

Request a Sample of this Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16744

Moreover, the growing investment in gene therapy research and development is expected to hasten the development of new therapies for CNS disorders. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA have created accelerated pathways for the approval and review of gene therapy treatments, facilitating faster development and commercialization of these therapies.

Key Takeaways from the Global Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Industry Study

The Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder market increased at a 19% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the global Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder market is predicted to develop at a 30% CAGR .

. The Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market is anticipated to reach US$ 113.04 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Hospitals have the biggest market share, according to the FMI research.

North America is estimated to have 40% of the market for Gene Therapy in CNS Disorders.

of the market for Gene Therapy in CNS Disorders. The East & South Asia market is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period, accounting for 20% of the total.

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fuelling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder.” says an FMI analyst

Grab Your Report on Discount Before It’s Gone! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-16744

Global Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Industry Competition

Key players in the market include companies such as Voyager Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Bluebird Bio, Inc., Biogen, Pfizer Inc., Rapa Therapeutics, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and UniQure Biopharma, along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

In November 2022, A team of researchers at University College London (UCL) developed a novel gene therapy that offers promise in treating neurological and psychiatric disorders. The therapy targets overactive brain cells that are responsible for causing several brain diseases, including epilepsy, by reducing their excitability. By using DNA sequences that control gene expression, the therapy drives the production of molecules that prevent these overactive cells from firing, thereby curbing epileptic seizures. Notably, the technique selectively alters only overactive cells while sparing normally functioning cells.

In preclinical studies, the new treatment demonstrated a higher efficacy than previous gene therapies or anti-seizure drugs tested in the same model. The team observed an approximately 80% reduction in spontaneous seizures in epileptic mice treated with the therapy. Furthermore, the researchers believe that this gene therapy has the potential to treat other disorders where some brain cells are overactive, such as Parkinson’s disease.

More Insights Available

North America is projected to dominate the Gene Therapy market due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in gene therapy research and development, and favorable regulatory policies. The United States is expected to contribute the most significant share of the market due to its advanced healthcare system and high incidence of CNS disorders.

Request Your Customized Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16744

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Industry Survey

Indication:

Type:

Ex Vivo

In Vivo

End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube