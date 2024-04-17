Global Veterinary Biologics Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$ 24,224.3 Million by 2034 at a 6.3% CAGR

The Global veterinary biologics Market is expected to reach a valuation of more than US$ 24,224.3 million by 2034, and it is anticipated to increase significantly over the next ten years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% starting in 2024, this upward trend indicates the growing emphasis on animal health and the critical role veterinary biologics play in illness prevention and treatment.

A vast array of goods, like as vaccinations, antigens, and antitoxins made from genetically modified materials or living things, are referred to as veterinary biologics. Because they neutralize toxins, stimulate the immune system, and stop infectious diseases, these items are essential for protecting animal health.

Key Highlights

The increasing demand for specialized biologics for companion animals, including dogs, cats, and horses, presents a significant market opportunity. Companion animal healthcare has become a focus area for veterinary biologics manufacturers.

The emergence of new and evolving infectious diseases in animals, such as avian influenza and African swine fever, creates opportunities for the development of specific vaccines and biologics to prevent and control these diseases.

There is an increased focus on the health of animals to meet international standards, as trade in animal products becomes more globalized, which drives the demand for effective veterinary biologics to ensure the health and safety of animals in different regions.

Increasing awareness among veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners about the benefits of preventive healthcare and the availability of veterinary biologics has a positive impact on market growth. Education campaigns and training programs play a crucial role in promoting the adoption of these products.

Competitive Landscape:

Within the larger animal health industry, the veterinary biologics sector is a vibrant and competitive market. The market includes a broad spectrum of biologically produced products intended for animal illness prevention and treatment.

The competitive environment is defined by the existence of well-known biotechnology corporations, pharmaceutical companies, and makers of specialty veterinary products. A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive dynamics, major players, strategic initiatives, and market trends is provided in the detailed note.

Key Veterinary Biologics Market Players:

Elanco Animal Health

Ceva

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Virbac

Hester Biosciences Limited

Colorado Serum Company

Addison Biological Laboratory Inc.

American Animal Health Inc.

HIPRA

Bimeda Inc. (Texas Vet Lab Inc.)

Key Segments in the Veterinary Biologics Market Report:

Product:

Vaccines Attenuated Live Vaccines Conjugate Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Subunit Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines DNA Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines

Bacterial Extracts

Monoclonal Antibody

Immunomodulatory Cytokines Others

Allergenic Extracts

Animal:

Companion Animals Canine Avian Feline

Livestock Aquatic Bovine Porcine Ovine/Caprine Poultry

Equine

Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Research Institutes

Retail Pharmacies

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

