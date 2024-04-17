Global Veterinary Biologics Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$ 24,224.3 Million by 2034 at a 6.3% CAGR

Posted on 2024-04-17 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Veterinary Biologics Market

Veterinary Biologics Market

The Global  veterinary biologics Market is expected to reach a valuation of more than US$ 24,224.3 million by 2034, and it is anticipated to increase significantly over the next ten years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% starting in 2024, this upward trend indicates the growing emphasis on animal health and the critical role veterinary biologics play in illness prevention and treatment.

A vast array of goods, like as vaccinations, antigens, and antitoxins made from genetically modified materials or living things, are referred to as veterinary biologics. Because they neutralize toxins, stimulate the immune system, and stop infectious diseases, these items are essential for protecting animal health.

Lead With Intelligence: Report Sample Awaits :
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2288

Biological products used to identify, treat, and prevent diseases in animals are referred to as veterinary biologics. These products include vaccinations, antigens, and antitoxins.

Key Highlights

  • The increasing demand for specialized biologics for companion animals, including dogs, cats, and horses, presents a significant market opportunity. Companion animal healthcare has become a focus area for veterinary biologics manufacturers.
  • The emergence of new and evolving infectious diseases in animals, such as avian influenza and African swine fever, creates opportunities for the development of specific vaccines and biologics to prevent and control these diseases.
  • There is an increased focus on the health of animals to meet international standards, as trade in animal products becomes more globalized, which drives the demand for effective veterinary biologics to ensure the health and safety of animals in different regions.
  • Increasing awareness among veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners about the benefits of preventive healthcare and the availability of veterinary biologics has a positive impact on market growth. Education campaigns and training programs play a crucial role in promoting the adoption of these products.

Understand Our Methodological Process:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2288

Competitive Landscape:

Within the larger animal health industry, the veterinary biologics sector is a vibrant and competitive market. The market includes a broad spectrum of biologically produced products intended for animal illness prevention and treatment.

The competitive environment is defined by the existence of well-known biotechnology corporations, pharmaceutical companies, and makers of specialty veterinary products. A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive dynamics, major players, strategic initiatives, and market trends is provided in the detailed note.

Key Veterinary Biologics Market Players:

  • Elanco Animal Health
  • Ceva
  • Phibro Animal Health Corporation
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Zoetis Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Virbac
  • Hester Biosciences Limited
  • Colorado Serum Company
  • Addison Biological Laboratory Inc.
  • American Animal Health Inc.
  • HIPRA
  • Bimeda Inc. (Texas Vet Lab Inc.)

Key Segments in the Veterinary Biologics Market Report:

Product:

  • Vaccines
    • Attenuated Live Vaccines
    • Conjugate Vaccines
    • Inactivated Vaccines
    • Subunit Vaccines
    • Toxoid Vaccines
    • DNA Vaccines
    • Recombinant Vaccines
  • Bacterial Extracts
  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Immunomodulatory
    • Cytokines
    • Others
  • Allergenic Extracts

Animal:

  • Companion Animals
    • Canine
    • Avian
    • Feline
  • Livestock
    • Aquatic
    • Bovine
    • Porcine
    • Ovine/Caprine
    • Poultry
  • Equine

Distribution Channel:

  • Veterinary Clinics
  • Veterinary Hospitals
  • Veterinary Research Institutes
  • Retail Pharmacies

Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia and Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East and Africa

Obtain In-Depth Market Insights: Purchase Now to Accesshttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2288

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Nandini Singh Sawlani   

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution