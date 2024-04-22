Lucintel Forecasts the Global Glioblastoma Treatment Drug Market to Reach $1.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global glioblastoma treatment drug market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, cancer research organization, long term care center, and diagnostic center markets. The global glioblastoma treatment drug market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of glioblastoma, growing adoption of gene and cell therapies, and expanding development of chemotherapy drugs.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in glioblastoma treatment drug market to 2030 by drug class (antineoplastic, VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors, alkylating agents, and miscellaneous antineoplastic), distribution channel (hospitals, cancer research organizations, long term care centers, diagnostic centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, antineoplastic, VEGF/VEGFR inhibitor, alkylating agent, and miscellaneous antineoplastic are the major segments of glioblastoma treatment drug market by drug class. Lucintel forecasts that alkylating agent will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on glioblastoma treatment drug market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Gene Therapy, Virus, Kinase Inhibitor, Glioma Steam Cell Targeting, MiRNA Targeting, Pfizer, Roche Holding, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck are the major suppliers in the glioblastoma treatment drug market.

