Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dental Inlay & Onlay Market to Reach $5.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dental inlay & onlay market looks promising with opportunities in the dental clinic, hospital, and dental laboratory markets. The global dental inlay & onlay market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for cosmetic dentistry among youngster and expanding number of clinics across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dental inlay & onlay market to 2030 by type (direct and indirect), material (porcelain, zirconia, gold, and composite), end use (dental clinics, hospitals, dental laboratories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, direct and indirect are the major segments of dental inlay & onlay market by type. Lucintel forecasts that direct is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its increased preference among customers given to its least time-consuming dental procedures, requires only one visit, and provides easy process for a patient to go through.

Within this market, dental clinic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising incidence of dental conditions among population, existence of robust healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key players in the region.

3M, Glidewell Laboratories, Smile Brands, Institut Straumann, Ivoclar Vivadent, COLTENE, Dentsply Sirona, Aspen Dental, National Dentex, and DenMat are the major suppliers in the dental inlay & onlay market.

