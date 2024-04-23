FMI Analysis Reveals Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Set to Exceed US$ 8.41 Billion by 2034, Driven by Consistent CAGR of 5.72%

The produced water treatment systems market is forecasted to achieve remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.72% from 2024 to 2034, resulting in a valuation exceeding US$ 8.41 billion. Presently valued at approximately US$ 4.55 billion in 2023, this substantial upward trend is primarily driven by the escalating global activities within the oil and gas sector.

A significant driver behind this notable growth is the influential role of North America, emerging as a regional leader in the dynamic landscape of produced water treatment systems. In 2022, North America is poised to dominate with the largest market share, capturing an impressive 31.4%.

Several factors contribute to the region’s prominence in this domain. Foremost among these factors is North America’s robust ecosystem of leading oil and gas enterprises, positioning it as a hub for industry innovation and substantial investments. These entities actively propel advancements in produced water treatment technologies, driven by a commitment to addressing environmental concerns and meeting increasingly stringent regulatory mandates. This steadfast commitment underscores North America’s pivotal contribution to shaping the trajectory of the produced water treatment systems market.

The global market for produced water treatment systems is being driven by a combination of factors, including the escalation of government regulations pertaining to the discharge of produced water and the growing concerns about water scarcity.

Among the various tertiary treatment methods available for produced water, reverse osmosis stands out due to its remarkable efficiency in removing bacteria, ions, and a diverse range of particles.

Furthermore, the implementation of rigorous regulations aimed at curbing the environmentally harmful release of produced water has exerted a positive influence on the expansion of the produced water treatment systems market. As a response to these regulations, oil and gas companies are increasingly adopting water treatment systems to align with compliance requirements.

Key Observations:

Robust Adoption of Produced Water Treatment Facilities Driving Growth in the US.

Increasing Water Scarcity Driving Demand in the UK.

Produced Water Treatment Systems in High Demand Across Upstream Oil and Gas Sector.

Compact 100-500 Capacity Systems Gaining Popularity for Produced Water Treatment.

Prominence of Reverse Osmosis Water Filter Systems Establishing Them as Standard Method for Produced Water Treatment.

Elevated Onshore Oil and Gas Operations Boosting Demand for Enhanced Water Treatment Systems.

Competitive Scenario:

The landscape of the produced water treatment systems market is marked by intense competition, with leading players actively enhancing their product offerings. These companies have adopted a mix of organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships, advanced product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions, to establish dominance in the market. Notable instances include:

Heartland Technology’s Collaboration with Power-On-Demand: In March 2021, Heartland Technology partnered with Power-On-Demand, a provider of oil and gas cogeneration solutions. This collaboration aimed to deliver innovative power-water solutions to the energy industry, generating cleaner on-site power with reduced greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership also offered cost-effective solutions for produced water disposal and reuse. GE’s Introduction of ZeeWeed 700B: In May 2016, GE unveiled a novel water treatment technology called ZeeWeed 700B, tailored for the offshore oil and gas industry. This technology contributed to enhanced water treatment capabilities for offshore operations. Ovivo Inc.’s Investment in Silicon Carbide Membranes: In November 2021, Ovivo Inc., a global water and wastewater treatment solutions provider, invested over US$ 25 million to establish a cutting-edge facility in the United States. The facility was dedicated to producing Cembrane’s patented Silicon Carbide flat sheet membranes, reinforcing advanced water treatment technologies. Veolia Water Technologies’ Launch of TERION: In July 2020, Veolia Water Technologies introduced TERION, a standard single-skid unit combining single-pass reverse osmosis and continuous electro-deionization. This innovation aimed to produce high-grade deionized water catering to laboratory, power, and general industrial needs.

Key Industry Leaders:

Siemens Water Technologies

Alderley plc

Frames

Aker Solutions

Aquatech

Schlumberger

FMC Technologies

Veolia

Cetco

Eco-Tec

Thermoenergy

Ecosphere

MIOX

Ovivo

Global Water Engineering

Market Segmentation:

Capacity (thousand bl/day):

Less than 100

100 to 500

Above 500

Technology:

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Application:

On Shore

Off Shore

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

