Uncovering the Key Players and Dynamics in the Pumps Industry Value Chain Analysis

Pumps Industry Data Book – Centrifugal Pump and Positive Displacement Pump Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

The global Pumps Industry size was estimated at USD 57.7 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s pumps sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Centrifugal Pump Market Insights

The global centrifugal pump market size was valued at USD 38.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. The rising residential and commercial infrastructure coupled with the expansion of the manufacturing industry globally is expected to drive the demand for centrifugal pumps globally. The rapid spending on agricultural equipment by major developing countries is also anticipated to bolster product demand. The demand for centrifugal pumps for pumping solvents, water, oils, organics, bases, acids, and any thin liquids is escalating in industrial, agricultural, and domestic applications. The pump offers numerous benefits like corrosion resistance, smooth flow, low maintenance, size & application versatility, etc. These features are anticipated to expand the product demand during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in the exploration and production activities by the oil & gas companies in the U.S. are anticipated to boost the demand for centrifugal pumps in the oil & gas industry. The rising number of infrastructure upgrades, in terms of changing or the installation of new pipelines, is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The evolution of 3D-printed impellers and the use of modeling software are the primary examples of how technological advancements are spurring growth. These developments help to improve pump performance, reduce production costs, and produce a higher flow rate and outlet pressure. It is anticipated that additional factors, such as rising investments in desalination in industrial facilities and rising demand for energy-efficient centrifugal pumps would fuel the market growth.

Positive Displacement Pump Market Insights

The global positive displacement pumps market size was estimated at USD 19.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market is anticipated to experience growth due to an increasing number of newly established chemical processing plants, coupled with a rising emphasis on wastewater treatment to eliminate harmful effluents. Furthermore, positive displacement pumps are particularly effective with high-viscosity fluids. They provide a consistent flow rate regardless of changes in viscosity, making them suitable for applications involving thick or sticky liquids. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive market growth. Positive displacement pumps can generate high pressures.

This makes them suitable for applications where a high-pressure output is required, such as in hydraulic systems or processes that involve pumping fluids over long distances or through pipelines. Moreover, positive displacement pumps find widespread usage across diverse applications due to their versatility and precision. In industries, such as oil & gas, these pumps play a vital role in the transfer of viscous crude oil, while in chemical processing, they are employed for accurate dosing and metering of various chemicals. With a robust presence in applications, such as oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater treatment, and manufacturing, positive displacement pumps have become integral to various processes.

In the oil & gas sector, these pumps are crucial for the transfer of crude oil, hydraulic fracturing, and other upstream and downstream activities. The growing shale gas exploration and production activities in the U.S. further amplify the product demand in this sector. In addition, the chemical industry relies on these pumps for precise dosing and transferring of chemicals in the manufacturing processes. The versatility of positive displacement pumps to handle fluids with varying viscosities, corrosive substances, and abrasive materials contributes to their widespread adoption in the U.S. market.

Pumps Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Pump manufacturers are involved in adopting several strategies including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, geographical expansions, and new product developments. These strategies aid the companies in increasing their market penetration and providing to the changing technological demand of various industries including agriculture, construction & building services, water & wastewater, power generation, oil & gas, chemical, and others.

Key players operating in the Pumps Industry are:

Grundfos

Xylem

Flowserve

ITT Corporation

CIRCOR International

