United States Garbage Bags Market Set to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2033, Driven by Growing Demand in Commercial Sector

The United States garbage bags market is projected to witness robust growth, with a forecasted CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market valuation is expected to surge from US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.5 billion by 2033, representing a significant growth opportunity for industry players.

Key Market Insights

Steady Growth Trajectory: The United States garbage bags market is anticipated to experience steady growth, with sales projected to generate a growth opportunity of US$ 691.1 million during the forecast period. This represents a 1.4x increase compared to the current valuation.

The United States garbage bags market is anticipated to experience steady growth, with sales projected to generate a growth opportunity of US$ 691.1 million during the forecast period. This represents a 1.4x increase compared to the current valuation. Commercial Segment Dominance: The commercial segment emerged as the dominant sector in the United States garbage bags market, accounting for approximately 61.7% of market shares in 2022. The increasing demand for garbage bags in commercial establishments, such as restaurants, offices, and hotels, is driving segment growth.

The commercial segment emerged as the dominant sector in the United States garbage bags market, accounting for approximately 61.7% of market shares in 2022. The increasing demand for garbage bags in commercial establishments, such as restaurants, offices, and hotels, is driving segment growth. Preference for Polyethylene Garbage Bags: Within the material category, polyethylene garbage bags are expected to maintain their dominance, accounting for 63.4% market shares by the end of 2033. Sales of polyethylene garbage bags are projected to witness a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period, reflecting sustained demand for this material type.

Hospitals produce a lot of medical waste, which must be appropriately disposed of. This waste is gathered and transported to the proper disposal location using garbage bags. The need for waste bags in the healthcare sector is anticipated to rise.

Food waste from restaurants has to be properly disposed of because it is produced in big quantities, due to the rising frequency of restaurants and other food service businesses in the United Sates. The need for garbage bags in the food service sector is anticipated to rise.

Biodegradable plastics help reduce dependency on fossil fuels during the manufacture of plastic garbage bags. Biodegradable plastic garbage bags are made up of domestic biomass materials. It reduces dependency on oil and provide a domestic solution to plastic resin or film manufacturers. They might be reused more frequently and are simpler to recycle.

Growing consumer pressure, laws such as the plastic bag ban and attempts to combat global warming are projected to further drive market growth. About half as much energy is needed to produce biodegradable plastic bags as it does non-biodegradable ones.

Environmentally concerned customers are prepared to pay more for eco-friendly and sustainable garbage bags. For instance, the use of plant-based materials, such as cornstarch and potato starch, is gaining popularity due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions.

Key Takeaways of Garbage Bags Market

The United States garbage bags market is set to register a total of US$ 2553 million by 2033.

Demand for garbage bags in the United States is likely to soar at 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on material, polyethylene segment is set to witness at US$ 1,618.6 million by 2033.

By end-use, commercial segment is likely to exhibit 2.7% CAGR during the projection period.

In terms of sales channel, manufacturer/direct sales division is likely to soar at 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

“Rising demand for recyclable and sustainable garbage bags to drive growth in the United States. Key manufacturers are partnering with distributors in other countries to broaden their customer base” – says a lead FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers aims to differentiate their garbage bags from competitors by offering unique features. It includes odor control, leak resistance, eco-friendly options, and strong material. They are also investing in creating recognizable brands, attractive packaging, and effective marketing campaigns to enhance their product visibility and appeal.

Key Companies Profiled:

Berry Global Inc

Harwal Group of Companies (Cosmoplast)

Clorox Company

Simpac Impex P Ltd

Reynolds Consumer Group

Novolex

American Plastic Co.

International Plastics Inc.

Poly-America LP

Four Star Plastics

Inteplast Group Corporation

Recent development:

In April 2022, Microban International & Berry Global are excited to announce a collaboration to deliver a range of Color Scents® flavored garbage bags featuring antimicrobial technology at Walmart stores.

In September 2022, Hefty stated that it will begin selling pumpkin spice-scented waste bags on September 30.

Garbage Bags Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the United States garbage bags, analysing historical demand from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections on the United States. Garbage bags market by material (polyethylene, polypropylene bioplastics and others), product (scented, and non- scented), capacity (up to 30 litres, 30 to 90 litres, 90 to 150 litres, and above 150 litres), type (sustainable, and conventional), sales channel (manufacturer/direct sales, retail sales, and e-commerce), and end use (commercial, residential, and industrial).



United States Garbage Bags Market Segmentation

By Material:

Polyethylene Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Bioplastics

Others

By Product:

Scented

Non- Scented

By Capacity:

Up to 30 Liters

30 to 90 Litres

90 to150 Litres

Above 150 Litres

By Type:

Sustainable

Conventional

By Sales Channel:

Manufacturer/Direct Sales

Retail Sales Hypermarket & Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

By End Use:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Sub-region:

Northeast

Southwest

West

Southeast

Midwest

