Adeva Has Been Ranked as the 9th Fastest-Growing Company for 2024 by Financial Times

New York City, New York, 2024-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — Adeva, a leading global tech talent network, has been recognized as one of by the Financial Times.

Earning the 9th position, this achievement highlights Adeva’s community-centric approach to staffing, providing access to world-class talent globally in less than 48 hours. With a rigorous vetting process and risk-free trial periods, Adeva is changing the way modern leaders build and scale their teams.

Founded as a tech community in 2014, Adeva has become a go-to platform where forward-thinking startups and SMEs augment their teams with the world’s best talent. The company aims to empower individuals and organizations to achieve success on their own terms and drive positive change in communities. This innovative approach to talent has enabled giants like Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Volvo, and Deltatre to scale their engineering departments efficiently.

“Being recognized by the Financial Times and Statista is a huge honor. It shows our dedication to changing the way how tech leaders build and grow their teams,” said Katerina Trajchevska, CEO of Adeva. “With a foundation built on community engagement and a deep understanding of the ecosystem, Adeva has become a go-to platform for over 250 companies looking to augment their teams with flexibility and efficiency.”

Tosho Trajanov, Head of Growth at Adeva, emphasizes the platform’s unique value proposition: “By removing conventional barriers to hiring, Adeva grants immediate access to a network of highly skilled tech professionals. Our rigorous vetting process guarantees our clients are matched with top-tier talent swiftly, which sets us apart in the marketplace.”

This recognition as one of “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024” highlights Adeva’s significant impact and leadership in the tech community. It showcases the company as a symbol of innovation and flexibility, both within its own network and the wider tech ecosystem.

For further information, please reach out to us at press@adevait.com.

About Adeva

Adeva is a global talent network that connects companies with the world’s best product and tech talent. Established with the vision to empower individuals and organizations to succeed on their terms, they are changing the way modern tech leaders build teams at scale.

Hundreds of companies like Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Imgur, and Deltatre work with Adeva to scale their product and engineering teams quickly and effectively.

About The FT Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024

Financial Times, the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks the top 500 companies from across North and South America by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2019 and 2022. The data was collected via desk research from official sources such as publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 1,000 public companies were examined.