Biopharma PEG Showcases DSPE-PEG-Mannose: A Cutting-Edge Polymer for Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications

Watertown, MA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Biopharma PEG, a leading supplier of high-quality polyethylene glycol (PEG) derivatives, highlights its innovative product DSPE-PEG-Mannose, an advanced biomedical polymer with significant potential in drug delivery, tumor-targeted therapy, tissue recognition, and adhesion.

Structural Advantages of DSPE-PEG-Mannose

DSPE-PEG-Mannose is composed of three key components that enable its diverse applications:

DSPE (1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoethanolamine): A phospholipid with amphiphilic properties, forming stable micelles in aqueous solutions.

PEG (Polyethylene Glycol): A biocompatible polymer that enhances water solubility and stability.

Mannose: A monosaccharide that selectively binds to glucose receptors, enabling precise cellular interactions.

By covalently conjugating mannose to the PEG chain, DSPE-PEG-Mannose retains the biocompatibility of PEG while introducing highly selective targeting capabilities.

Key Applications of DSPE-PEG-Mannose

Targeted Drug Delivery

DSPE-PEG-Mannose facilitates precise drug transport by binding to cell surface receptors, particularly on tumor cells. Encapsulating anticancer drugs within its lipid bilayer improves drug accumulation in target tissues while reducing toxicity to healthy cells.

Immunomodulatory Therapy

Functionalized DSPE-PEG-Mannose nanoparticles can modulate immune responses by interacting with mannose receptors on immune cells, contributing to novel treatments for immune-related disorders.

Cell Recognition and Separation

By coating biomaterials with DSPE-PEG-Mannose, researchers can achieve selective cell recognition and separation, making it a valuable tool in biomedical research and diagnostics.

Vaccine Development

DSPE-PEG-Mannose enhances antigen presentation and immune response, improving vaccine efficacy. It plays a crucial role in nanoparticle-based vaccine formulations, aiding in the development of next-generation immunizations.

GMP-Grade Availability

BIOPHARMA PEG offers DSPE-PEG-Mannose in quantities from milligrams to 100 kilograms, ensuring scalability for research and clinical applications. Custom PEG molecular weights (1k–20k Da) and stringent quality control (≥95% purity) meet diverse project needs.

“DSPE-PEG-Mannose represents a leap forward in biomaterial design,” said Sonia Lee, BD at Biopharma PEG. “Its ability to merge targeting, stability, and versatility addresses critical challenges in drug delivery and personalized medicine.”

Biopharma PEG: Your Trusted Supplier

Biopharma PEG offers DSPE-PEG-Mannose in quantities ranging from milligrams to 100 kilograms with GMP-grade quality. For more information or to place an order, contact us at sales@biochempeg.com .