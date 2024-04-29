Global Mobile Operating Rooms Market US$ 1301.8 Million by 2033 at a 3.9% CAGR

The global mobile operating rooms market in 2022 was US$ 858.8 million and is estimated to be US$ 889.9 million in 2023. The growing healthcare awareness, increase in demand for telehealth, and boost in funds for healthcare raises the opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

According to Future Market Insights, the global mobile operating rooms market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 1301.8 million by 2033.

The global mobile operating rooms market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 1,257.8 million by 2032, up from US$ 858.8 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Because they provide flexible, fully-equipped surgical facilities that may be deployed in a variety of settings, such as military operations, disaster relief efforts, and distant or underserved locations, mobile operating rooms are essential to the delivery of healthcare services. These portable devices, which come with cutting-edge surgical instruments, anesthetic systems, and sterilizing technologies, let medical professionals carry out a variety of surgical procedures in a safe and efficient manner.

The expected growth of the global market for mobile operating rooms presents significant opportunities for manufacturers of medical equipment, healthcare facilities, and governments to enhance surgical capacity, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players working in the global market are-

Kentucky Trailer

MedCoach

Mobile Healthcare Facilities LLC

Stryker

Odulair LLC.

AMoHS, Inc

Mobile Medical International Corporation

EMS Mobil Sistemler

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Recent Developments by the Leading Players in the Market

In December 2016, Methodist Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) was opened in the United States of America to deliver high-quality and cost-effective medical imaging to patients.

In January 2017, Envision Healthcare merged with AmSurg Corp. and acquired Emergency Professional Services.

In April 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced recommendations for postponing non-essential surgeries and other procedures in collaboration with medical societies and associations.

In December 2020, T.H. Medical announced the acquisition of 45 ambulatory surgery centers from SurgCenter, a key developer of physician-owned centers.

In April 2021, HCA Healthcare announced plans to open a new multi-specialty ASC, Willis Surgery Center, by 2022.

In November 2022, California-based Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (AHMC) announced a US$ 12 million Oracle Cerner EHR implementation that is expected to increase interoperability across the Adventist Health Network.

Key Segments:

By Type:

Hospital Affiliated ASCs

Freestanding ASCs

By Service:

Diagnostic Service

Surgical Service

By Sales Channel:

Retail

Brand Stores

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

