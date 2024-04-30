Global Intraoral IOL Scanner Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 10.7% CAGR, Reaching US$1.3 Billion by 2034 | FMI Analysis

The Global Intraoral IOL Scanner Industry is on a trajectory for significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$1.3 billion by 2034. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% anticipated throughout the forecast period (2024-2034). The market’s current value is estimated at US$732.6 million in 2024, highlighting the increasing adoption of intraoral IOL scanners in ophthalmic practices.

Enhanced accuracy of digital impressions is encouraging the uptake of intraoral IOL scanners. Traditional impression methods are susceptible to errors, resulting to ill-fitting dental restorations. An intraoral IOL scanner produces more accurate digital impressions, generating superior fitting dental restorations and overall patient experience.

Sustainability is also an eminent driver for the intraoral IOL scanner market. Intraoral IOL scanners are a sustainable alternative to traditional impression materials which are not easy to get rid of and contain toxic chemicals that threaten the environment. They make the process more eco-friendly and convenient.

Seamless integration of digital impressions into existing practices enhances lab and peer partnerships. It also provides a more convenient workflow, which in turn enhances the dental practice, laboratory, and patients. It also helps to enhance the existing workflows in dental practice without any repetition, resulting in better-fitted restorations and lessening the duration of the treatment.

It is easy to instantly share digital data with the laboratory with an open intraoral IOL scanner with verified workflows and the most up-to-date software. Advanced technologies like 3D printers offer new opportunities for dentists to provide a broader range of treatments that are better than the traditional methods.

Key Takeaways from the Global Intraoral IOL Scanner Industry Study

The United Kingdom leads the intraoral IOL scanner market, expecting a 12.0% CAGR by 2034.

by 2034. An 11.8% CAGR is forecasted for the market in Japan from 2024 to 2034.

is forecasted for the market in Japan from 2024 to 2034. The United States is expected to surge with an 11.0% CAGR until 2034.

until 2034. Wired scanners are expected to be in more demand, registering a 10.5% CAGR until 2034.

until 2034. Demand to be high for orthodontic applications, advancing at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2034.

“The intraoral IOL scanner market future outlook shines bright as ever owing to the latest technological advancements and consumers search for an efficient and reliable solution for oral care,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

How are Key Players Revolutionizing the Global Intraoral IOL Scanner Industry?

The intraoral IOL scanner market is mildly competitive, consisting of numerous prominent players, with a few leading players dominating the market. Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3Shape AS, and Planmeca Oy are leading the market by making hefty investments in research and development to use advanced technologies to entice customers who want modern solutions to modern problems.

Acquisitions and partnerships are key strategies for market players to strengthen their position in the market. They aim to lead through this dynamic market by improving their potential and expanding their product portfolio.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the Intraoral IOL Scanner market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the Intraoral IOL Scanner market, the report is segmented based on Modality (Wired Scanner and Wireless Scanner), Application (Orthodontics, Prosthodontists, Endodontics and Others), End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes and Others), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Top 11 Key Companies Profiled from the Global Intraoral IOL Scanner Industry:

3M 3Shape AS Carestream Dental LLC Condor Densys Ltd Straumann Dentsply Sirona Inc. Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd Planmeca Oy Envista Holdings Corporation (US) Medit Corp. (South Korea)

Segmentation Analysis of the Global Intraoral IOL Scanner Industry

By Modality:

Wired Scanner

Wireless Scanner

By Application:

Orthodontics

Prosthodontists

Endodontics

Others

By End User:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

