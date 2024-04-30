Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$ 10 Billion by 2033

The global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) treatments market is expected to develop significantly and reach a predicted value of US$ 3 billion in 2023. By the conclusion of the projection period, the market is predicted to reach a stunning US$ 10 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2023 to 2033.

By separating the protein from the blood plasma of healthy donors, augmentation therapy aims to raise the concentration of AAT in the respiratory tracts of patients. This therapy slows the progression of the emphysema, minimizes the frequency of exacerbations, and expedites recovery. These elements support its growing acceptance among patients and medical professionals.

Investments in research and development (R&D) are also anticipated to have a significant effect on the industry. By utilizing their existing strengths and broadening them through strategic alliances, R&D, and potential licensing, merger, and acquisition operations, many companies are striving to build a portfolio that has the potential to change the direction of company.

Unlock Advanced Analysis With Your Report Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16288

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin insufficiency market is expected to develop at a 12.8% CAGR by 2033, according to FMI.

The global market for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is anticipated to be over US$ 3 billion.

The global market for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is expected to be around US$ 10 billion.

According to Future Market Insights, Asia Pacific will grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2023 and 2033.

North America is expected to grow at a 12.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Europe is expected to grow at a 12.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

“Within North America, the United States has dominated the market. The rising number of government funding, developments in gene therapy research and development, and the rising penetration of target illnesses are the primary drivers driving the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market expansion,” says an analyst at FMI

Market Competition

To address the present patient pool’s requests and counter the therapeutic market’s unmet needs, drug developers are increasingly moving their focus to alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Many novel medicines are being developed by several businesses, including ARO-AAT (Arrowhead Pharmaceutical), Alvelestat (Mereo Biopharma), and Inhaled AAT (Kamada).

ARO-AAT (Arrowhead Pharmaceutical) is a second-generation subcutaneously given drug that lowers hepatic synthesis of the mutant AAT protein by knocking down the alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) gene transcript. The business is now undertaking Phase II clinical studies to assess the drug’s safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic impact in AATD patients.

Customization Available:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-16288

Key players in the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (A1ATD) market are:

Pfizer

Baxter

AstraZeneca

Grifols

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

BoehringerIngelheim

Kamada Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline

CSL Behring

LFB Biomedicaments

Recent Developments:

Kamada Ltd., a vertically integrated global biopharmaceutical company focused on specialty plasma-derived therapeutics, announced in October 2022 that it had been awarded a three-year extension of an existing tender from the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) for the supply of four IgG products, CYTOGAM®, HEPAGAM®, VARIZIG®, and WINRHO® SDF, for a total estimated value of US$ 22 million. This award ensures that such products will continue to be sold in Canada. In November 2021, Kamada purchased four commercial pharmaceuticals that have been licensed by Health Canada and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Key Segments Profiled in the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

By Application:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Extensive Market Insights: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16288

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube