Kairos Announces KiTAP: The Generative AI Powerhouse in Software Test Automation

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Kairos Technologies, a software quality assurance industry trailblazer, proudly presents KiTAP – a state-of-the-art test automation platform empowered by Generative AI. This revolutionary tool is designed to propel software testing into a new era of efficiency, accuracy, and coverage.

Empowering Quality Assurance with Generative AI: At the core of KiTAP is the Generative AI-powered End-to-End Test Authoring feature, which crafts comprehensive test flows by understanding and anticipating application functionalities. This advanced AI capability extends to the HiVAT BOT for Test Generation, enabling the creation of intricate test suites that mimic real-world user behavior.

Streamlined No-Code Test Creation: KiTAP simplifies the test creation process with its No-Code Test Authoring capability. Users can describe their desired actions in plain language, and KiTAP automatically translates these into detailed test scripts, bridging the gap between intent and execution.

Intuitive Record and Playback: The platform’s Record and Playback feature ensures that regression tests are accurate and reflect actual user interactions, thereby maximizing test reliability without manual scripting.

Advanced Visual and UI Testing: Leveraging AI, KiTAP’s Visual Regression Testing and Visual A-Eye technologies provide unmatched capabilities in ensuring UI consistency and integrity, even through numerous iterations and updates.

Intelligent Adaptation and Continuous Integration: With Self-Healing Scripts and Auto-wait functions, KiTAP intelligently adjusts to real-time UI changes and orchestrates test timing to match application states, ensuring seamless test execution. Its robust integration with CI/CD pipelines automates and streamlines the testing process within the software development lifecycle.

Comprehensive Diagnostics and Reporting: KiTAP’s in-depth Failure Analysis categorizes test failures to expedite troubleshooting, while its Image Locator and API Anomaly Detection systematically safeguard against UI discrepancies and backend malfunctions, offering a preemptive approach to quality assurance.

Universal Application Compatibility: Acknowledging the diversity of today’s digital solutions, KiTAP offers extensive Cross-Platform and Cross-Browser Testing and robust support for Multiple Application Types. This unified testing strategy ensures a consistent user experience, regardless of the platform or browser.

KiTAP sets a new standard for test automation, harnessing the transformative power of Generative AI to deliver a robust, intuitive, and comprehensive testing platform. This release marks a significant milestone for Kairos Technologies in its mission to redefine the boundaries of software testing.

About Kairos Technologies: Kairos Technologies has been pioneering innovative solutions in software testing, helping businesses of all sizes to elevate the quality of their software products. Our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies ensures that our clients are equipped to meet the challenges of an ever-changing digital landscape.