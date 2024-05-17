Global Blow Molded Plastic Market Projected to Reach US$ 35,096.49 Million by 2033 | FMI

The global blow molded plastic market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, driven by the unique manufacturing process of blow molding, particularly for creating hollow plastic parts. With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 35,096.49 million by the year 2033, compared to its current valuation of US$ 15,775.34 million in 2023, as reported by Future Market Insights.

Blow molded plastic parts are formed from a variety of thermoplastic materials, including polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), among others. Several factors are driving the demand for blow molded plastic bottles, contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Growth Propelling Aspects in the Blow Molded Plastic Market:

Cost-effectiveness: The low cost associated with the production and manufacturing process of blow molded plastic bottles is a key driver of market expansion. Medical Sector Demand: The medical sector is increasingly adopting blow molded plastic bottles for packaging medicines, ensuring quality preservation without damage or degradation. Pharmaceutical Product Growth: The rise in pharmaceutical products has led to increased adoption of blow molded plastic bottles, further contributing to market growth. Food and Beverage Industry Preference: The food and beverage industry, accounting for over 70% of the global blow molded container market, is shifting towards eco-friendly and convenient packaging solutions, boosting demand for blow molded plastics. Price Reduction and Household Product Usage: Price reductions, coupled with the widespread use of household products requiring proper packaging, are driving market growth.

Factors Curbing Market Proliferation:

Presence of Substitutes: Potential substitutes in the market may hinder the growth of the blow molded plastic market. Regional Trends and Regulatory Policies: Varied trends and regulatory policies across regions may impact the global market, particularly in terms of sustainability and biodegradability.

Key Takeaways:

Affordability and mass usage promote the market possibilities for the product.

Awareness about adverse environmental impact may hamper the market growth.

North America currently accounts for 27% of the total market share.

Europe holds about 22% of the global market share.

Competitive Landscape

Alpha Packaging, Amcor Limited, APEX Plastics, Berry Plastics Corp., First American Plastic, Graham Packaging Co., HTI Plastics, Milacron, Plastipak Holdings, and Sidel, among others are some of the major players in the blow molded plastic market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on tactics like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These organizations also engage in patents and other promotional events to attain a competitive advantage.

Key Segments in the Blow Molded Plastic Market

By Polymer:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Consumables & Electronics

Building & Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

