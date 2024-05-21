Natural Gas Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report 2030

Natural Gas Category Overview

The procurement of natural gas is an essential part of ensuring a reliable energy supply. The global market size was estimated at USD 327.58 trillion in 2023. The increasing consumption from electricity and power sectors, focus on renewable energy, and the steady growth in global demand are driving the growth of the market. Prudent management of natural gas procurement helps companies provide the foundation for meeting society’s energy needs sustainably. IEA projects that global gas demand will increase by 2.5% in 2024. Some of the frequent challenges faced by companies in this industry include regulatory and legal obstacles as a result of climate and weather changes, rising demand, fluctuations in prices, and aging pipelines. Thus, the integration of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), AI/ ML, and robots enable companies to monitor effectively, automate, and thereby optimize the commodity supply chain. A few examples include the implementation of sensors in wells and pressure control safety devices for real-time data collection, automation controls, and remote monitoring for maintenance checkups and upkeep.

One of the crucial aspects in achieving energy sustainability is the rising integration of renewable energy sources in this entire energy infrastructure. In this regard, the use of hydrogen and biomethane has become popular. For instance, Hydron is a Canada-based startup company that upgrades its organic waste to form renewable natural gas. The company’s own “Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPT)” is an adsorption platform/ system that enables it to produce this energy commodity.

The industry is globally fragmented. The presence of several alternatives such as biofuels, hydrogen, coal, and nuclear energy increases the threat of substitutes. There is intense competition in this industry and integrated companies such as ExxonMobil, Sinopec, Chevron, and Aramco hold powerful positions in their respective regions as well as worldwide. Hence, compared to other fragmented players, these companies have higher bargaining power. The major buyers in this industry include refineries, national or international oil & gas companies, distribution companies or traders, major industrial/power/electricity companies, etc. On a global scale, in the integrated oil and energy industry, in Q4 2023, there were around 290 deals related to M&As, which were worth around USD 192+ billion in total. A Deloitte report published in 2023 revealed that 82% of upstream and midstream deals in 2022 were based on natural gas assets.

Natural Gas Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The key cost components associated with production include extraction and equipment, facilities and storage, transportation and distribution, labor, and overheads. The majority of extractions are conducted in reserves that are situated deep within the earth, typically in close proximity to solid or liquid hydrocarbon deposits, such as coal or crude oil. Exploration and extraction can occur in three ways-vertical or horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. Storage is another crucial cost aspect as for storage of huge quantities; the commodity is generally kept in facilities that remain underground. For smaller amounts, it is stored in tanks above the ground. With regards to transportation, the commodity can either be transported in pipelines or via ships on water. Most of the distribution happens with the use of pipelines. Fluctuations in storage or factors related to transportation can significantly impact the final prices of this commodity in the market. One such instance was the costs of shipping freight to Northern Europe from Asia in January 2024 had increased between 5% – 10% as a result of the Houthi rebels’ attack on commercial vessels. The increase in demand for this product coupled with the high transportation costs was one of the factors which contributed to the spike in commodity prices.

The international consumption of gas increased by 1% in 2023. This was mainly attributed to higher demand from the U.S., China, and some emerging countries in the APAC region. In contrast, consumption in Europe decreased by 7% in 2023. This reduction was exacerbated by the rapid spread of renewables and the greater availability of nuclear power. This impacted consumption negatively in both Europe and mature markets in Asia, according to IEA. Under sourcing and procurement, companies select the vendors based on multiple specifications. Some of them include cost per cubic meter or feet, pricing plans-fixed or variable, the size and diversification of its fuel base-(for instance, hydrocarbon resource base), integration in operations, presence and operations in countries as per client’s target locations and other sustainable factors (for instance, technologies used, worker’s safety, reliability and lead/delivery times, quality, capacity, environmental competencies, etc.).

