Lucintel Forecasts the Global US Skincare Market to Reach $35.4 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global US skincare market. The global US skincare market is expected to reach an estimated $35.4 billion by 2030 from $1.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the rising concern and demand for natural and organic skincare products. Growing concern for health and safety, consumer awareness about synthetic chemicals, and rising green consciousness drove the demand for organic and natural skin care products. Another key driver of skincare industry is increased demand of anti-aging products. This market is benefited by high disposable income of baby boomers group.

Browse 24 figures / charts and 6 tables in this 75 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in US skincare market.

Lucintel Market Research Report analysts advise that the biggest challenge the industry faces is to provide good quality products at low-cost. Consumers have become price conscious, but at the same time do not want to compromise on quality. Hence it is crucial for the manufacturers to maintain a balance between price and quality. Continuous innovation has also become a challenge for the players in the industry. Regular innovation of products is very important for companies to sustain their successful position in the market.

