Lucintel Forecasts the Global Skincare Product Market to Reach $219.0 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global skincare product market looks promising with opportunities in the areas of anti-aging, sun protection, body care lotion, and multi-functional skin cream. The global skincare product market is expected to reach an estimated $219.0 billion by 2030 from $158.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness among consumers about skin care and consumers’ inclination towards multi-functional skincare creams.

Browse 230 figures / charts and 15 tables in this 220 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in skincare product market to 2030 by facial care type (anti-aging, moisturizer, cleanser and scrub, others) by body and hand care type (body care, hand care), by depilatories type, by sun care (after sun, self-tanning, sun protection) by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World).

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the facial care segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the skincare product industry, facial care is expected to be the largest segment by value and volume.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to the increasing population and rising per capita income in this region.

L’Oréal, Unilever PLC, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, and Procter & Gamble are the major suppliers in the skincare product market.

