Lucintel Forecasts Tablet Coating Market to Reach $1,324.9 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the tablet coating market is projected to reach an estimated $1,324.9 billion by 2030 from $918.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing adoption of orphan drugs, significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and increasing research and development (R&D) investment activities.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in tablet coating market by polymer type (cellulosic polymers, vinyl derivatives, acrylic polymers and others), functionality (non-functional non-modifying coatings, functional modifying coatings and functional non-modifying coatings), coating type (film, sugar, enteric, gelatin and others), formulation (plasticizer, colorant and solvent), application (immediate-release, sustained-release and extended-release), end use (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecast that cellulosic polymers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its strong properties, such as compressibility, flowability, soluble, and less sensitivity to wet granulation.

Pharmaceutical is expected to remain the largest end use segment due to the increasing frequency of various diseases and growing demand for innovative drug delivery formulation.

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing awareness of treatment among population and growing demand for innovative pharmaceutical products and biosimilars in the region.

Colorcon, BASF SE, Kerry, Ideal Cures, Evonik Industries AG, and Sensient Technologies are the major suppliers in the tablet coating providers.

