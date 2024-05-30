Lucintel Forecasts Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Reach $340.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Lithium-Ion Battery Market is projected to reach an estimated $340.4 billion by 2030 from $107.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2023. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in number of working women, increasing disposable income, and changing climatic conditions.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in lithium-ion battery market by technology (LCO, NMC, NCA, LFP, LMO, and others), end use (consumer electronics, transportation, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to due to increasing production of electric vehicles globally

NMC lithium-ion battery technology will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent electrochemical performance and low resistance.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles and rise in sales of electronic products in the region.

CATL, BYD, Duracell, EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Johnson Controls, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba are the major suppliers in the lithium-ion battery market.

