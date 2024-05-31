Empower Children’s Voices and Support Habla y Lenguaje App Crowdfunding Campaign

Tampa, FL, 2024-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Habla y Lenguaje is proud to announce the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to support the expansion of the Habla y Lenguaje web app, aimed at empowering children’s communication skills. The campaign is hosted by the Ifundwomen platform: https://www.ifundwomen.com/projects/empower-childrens-voices-support-habla-y-lenguaje.

Habla y Lenguaje is a revolutionary app designed to make language development fun, engaging, and accessible for children and their families. Providing interactive exercises that cover everything from vocabulary, grammar, social skills and sound production, the app encourages active participation and fosters speech and language development in both English and Spanish.

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise funds to create awareness of Habla y Lenguaje App, expand their reach to more families in need, and hire a dedicated social media manager to amplify their message and engage with the community. By supporting this campaign, backers will play a crucial role in empowering children to develop essential language skills to thrive at home, in school and in their communities.

“We are excited to launch this crowdfunding campaign to support the Habla y Lenguaje app and make language development more accessible and engaging for children everywhere,” said Jamilet Figueroa, Founder of Habla y Lenguaje. With the help of our backers, we can continue to innovate and expand our app, ensuring that children have the tools they need to succeed”.

The crowdfunding campaign will run from April to September, and backers will have the opportunity to contribute to the project at various levels, with rewards ranging from online coaching sessions facilitated by a Speech Language Pathologist to Lifetime Premium membership to the app. For more information about the Habla y Lenguaje app crowdfunding campaign and to show your support, please visit https://www.ifundwomen.com/projects/empower-childrens-voices-support-habla-y-lenguaje.

More info about Habla y Lenguaje:

www.hablaylenguajeapp.com