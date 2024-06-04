Surging Demand for Improved Indoor Air Quality Accelerating the Industrial Air Filtration Market

Rapid industrialization and rising environmental concerns are navigating the industrial air filtration market. The world is aware of its carbon footprints, and industries willingly focus on air filtration in their respective plants. Rising air pollution due to carbon and other pollutants such as pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, ammonia, and mercury are causing harm to the environment. Therefore, according to Grand View Research, the global industrial air filtration market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated size of around USD 7.43 billion in 2023 and a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030.

Access the Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, published by Grand View Research

Driving Factors of the Industrial Air Filtration Market

Multiple factors, such as international mandates like the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Montreal Protocol, Kyoto Protocol, COP24, and others, drive the market. In addition, respective countries’ government regulations increase workplace safety awareness and maintain high-quality air standards across various industries.

As the global economy continues to evolve, this market is expected to witness a surge in demand, particularly in key sectors such as cement, food and beverage, metal, power, pharmaceutical, manufacturing plants, chemical and petrochemical, paper and wood processing, and agriculture.

Benefits of Air Filtration in Industries

Reduces carbon emissions and helps to improve air quality

Effective in removing impure pollutants and contaminants

Increases the efficiency of workplaces by adhering to industry standards

Protect employees from hazardous air pollutants

Removes solid dust particles from polluted gases

The Types of Industrial Air Filtration Products

Industrial air filtration includes a diverse range of products, encompassing technologies and solutions. For example, cartridge collectors and filters, baghouse filters, mist collectors, fume collectors, and High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are among the prominent product categories that cater to industrial facilities’ diverse needs.

Cartridge collectors and filters, for instance, offer efficient particulate removal, making them suitable for applications where fine dust and debris are a concern. On the other hand, baghouse filters excel in handling larger particulates, often found in cement, metal, and power generation industries.

Order Your Sample Copy of the Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use (Cement, Food & Beverage, Metal, Power, Pharmaceutical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Mist collectors and fume collectors play a vital role in controlling airborne contaminants, such as oil mists and welding fumes, ensuring a safer working environment in manufacturing industries. HEPA filters, renowned for their exceptional filtration capabilities, are widely used in industries, such as pharmaceuticals and electronics manufacturing, where high-purity air is paramount.

As the market continues to evolve, industry players are actively investing in research and development to enhance the performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability of their filtration solutions. Advancements in materials, sensor technology, and data analytics are driving the industry forward, enabling more intelligent and adaptive air filtration systems.

Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions have led to an increased adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly industrial air filtration systems. Manufacturers are exploring innovative technologies, such as renewable energy-powered units and advanced filtration media, to minimize the environmental impact of industrial operations.

Final word

An increasing focus on workplace safety and a growing concern for the environment is driving the market growth for industrial air filtration. This presents significant growth opportunities for manufacturers, service providers, and end-users across various industries. By staying abreast of the latest trends, making use of technological advancements, and adapting to the changing needs of diverse industries, stakeholders can stay competent in this expanding market.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter