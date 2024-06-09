Global Yeast Infection Treatment Market Poised to reach USD 10031.3 Million by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.0%

Future Market Insights (FMI), a renowned market research firm, has unveiled its latest industry analysis, indicating a significant surge in demand within the global yeast infection treatment market. The report forecasts that market demand is set to soar, reaching an estimated USD 6479.8 million by 2024, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. By 2034, the market is projected to expand to USD 10031.3 million, showcasing sustained growth over the forecast period.

The exponential growth in demand for yeast infection treatment is primarily attributed to the escalating prevalence of yeast and fungal infections across various anatomical sites such as skin, hair, nails, and lungs. Future Market Insights identifies this trend as a fundamental driver propelling the expansion of the global yeast infection treatment market.

Moreover, the market is witnessing a substantial impetus from the rising incidence rates of illnesses such as Candidiasis and Mucormycosis. These health concerns have underscored the critical need for effective treatment solutions, thereby contributing to the overall upward trajectory of the market.

The availability of a wide range of drugs for treating yeast and fungal infections, along with a plethora of over-the-counter medications for dermal infections, stands out as a key driver propelling market growth. Industry players are increasingly investing in research and development initiatives to introduce more effective medications, aiming for improved treatment outcomes.

In addition to innovation in product offerings, leading firms in the yeast infection treatment market are strategically engaging in activities such as mergers and acquisitions, regional expansion, and substantial investments. Furthermore, businesses are focusing on obtaining permits for innovative products that address existing gaps in the market landscape.

The projected growth and evolving dynamics within the global yeast infection treatment market present promising opportunities for both established players and emerging entrants. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders are encouraged to stay abreast of the latest trends and capitalize on strategic initiatives to solidify their market presence and enhance competitiveness.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Azoles have led in terms of treatment type and held around 52.3% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Based on indication, genital candidiasis is the leading segment, holding around 63.4% of the market share in 2022.

of the market share in 2022. North America is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.

throughout the forecast period. The global market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 10031.3 million in 2034.

in 2034. The yeast infection treatment market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2034.

“It is projected that the yeast infection treatment market will expand due to rising rates of vaginal yeast infections worldwide. Leading players are focusing on new product launches and government approvals to expand their market presence,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Companies Profiled:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astra Zeneca

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan

Brundavan Laboratories Private Limited

Bayer

Corden Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Synmedic Laboratories

Sanofi

Competitive Landscape:

Several local, new, and existing players are present in the yeast infection treatment market. Key players have started marketing campaigns to sell new drugs and topical treatments that will treat yeast infections more effectively and with fewer adverse effects.

For instance,

In October 2022, Intas launched Itraconazole-SB, a novel antifungal medication. This new medication will drastically save costs and improve patient compliance.

Intas launched Itraconazole-SB, a novel antifungal medication. This new medication will drastically save costs and improve patient compliance. In May 2022, a drug called Vivjoa (oteseconazolas) received FDA approval for the treatment of both acute and chronic vaginal yeast infections.

Yeast Infection Treatment Market Segmentation by Category:

By Treatment Type:

Azoles

Polygene

Echinocandin

Others

By Indication:

Genital Candidiasis

Invasive Candidiasis

Oropharyngeal/Esophageal Candidiasis (Thrush)

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

IV/IM

Others

By Form:

Powders

Creams/Ointments

Tablets/Capsules

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Others (Hypermarkets/ Conventional Stores)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle-East and Africa

