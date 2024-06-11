Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Booming at 4.8% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$41.5 Billion by 2032 | FMI

The Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is experiencing a significant upswing, fueled by a growing demand for advanced surgical solutions for joint replacement. According to industry projections, the market, currently valued at US$26 billion, is anticipated to skyrocket to a staggering US$41.5 billion by the year 2032. This remarkable growth trajectory translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the next decade (2022-2032).

Joint reconstruction encompasses a diverse spectrum of treatments, including physiotherapy, surgical interventions, and advanced pain management strategies. The primary choice of therapy for many is physiotherapy, but for those seeking a lasting solution, surgical procedures are often the preferred course of action. Notably, minimally invasive surgeries are gaining traction due to the convenience they offer for both surgeons and patients, along with reduced hospital stay durations and quicker turnaround times.

In the realm of joint reconstruction, artificial implants take center stage, thanks to their simplicity of installation. Arthroscopes are revolutionizing the landscape by enabling outpatient surgeries and providing patients with enhanced convenience. Additionally, the utilization of advanced tools, such as image magnifiers and pre-operative planning systems, is further contributing to the evolution of joint reconstruction procedures.

Key Takeaways from the Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

North America holds more than 30% of the market share. This could be credited to the US housing a huge number of industry players.

Europe stands second on the similar grounds and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged even going forward.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This could be attributed to FDI being approved by the governments of India and China. Japan is another country leading from the front.

With increase in the number of distribution partners, Mexico and Brazil are expected to dominate the joint reconstruction devices industry for LATAM.

Competitive Devices

Smith + Nephew, in February 2022, did announce launching next generation handheld robotics platform called ‘CORI Surgical System’ at the commercial scale. It stands out from its counterparts concerning compactness. Minimal set-up time along with portability implies that it could be moved from one theater to the other for optimizing patients’ flow via surgical units.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., in December 2020, did announce that it had completed acquisition of A&E Medical Corporation and its entire portfolio comprising sternal closure devices. They included cable systems, sternal sutures, and rigid fixation.

DePuy Synthes, in March 2022, did acquire CUPTIMIZE Hip-Spine Analysis – a tool floated with the objective of better understanding and addressing effect of abnormal motion between pelvis and spine in certain patients who need THA (total hip arthroplasty). It improvises on surgical planning capabilities related to VELYS Hip Navigation (a solution from DePuy Synthes’ VELYS Digital Surgery platform for connected technologies).

LimaCorporate, in October 2022, did receive approval from the US FDA for a new-fangled shoulder platform emphasized on glenoid baseplate. Humeral stem is 3D-printed in its entirety. This dental implant system, using patented TT (Trabecular Titanium) technology, does aim to obtain robust primary fixation with successful growth of secondary bone.

Smith + nephew PLC, in September 2022, did launch OR3O dual mobility system for usage in revision and primary arthroplasty in Japan.

“With success concerning rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, the global market is bound to grow inadvertently shortly”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

How does the Report reconstruct itself?

The research study is based on technology (joint reconstruction devices for joint replacement, joint reconstruction devices for osteotomy, joint reconstruction devices for arthroscopy, joint reconstruction devices for resurfacing, joint reconstruction devices for arthrodesis, and joint reconstruction devices for other technologies), and by type (knee joint reconstruction devices, hip joint reconstruction devices, shoulder joint reconstruction devices, ankle joint reconstruction devices, and other joint reconstruction devices).

With growing occurrences of orthopedic diseases coupled with increasing geriatric population, the global joint reconstruction devices market is expected to witness a noteworthy CAGR shortly.

Key Segments Covered In Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Survey

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Technology:

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Joint Replacement

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Osteotomy

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Arthroscopy

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Resurfacing

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Arthrodesis

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Other Technologies

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Type:

Knee Joint Reconstruction Devices

Hip Joint Reconstruction Devices

Shoulder Joint Reconstruction Devices

Ankle Joint Reconstruction Devices

Other Joint Reconstruction Devices

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Region:

North America Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

Latin America Joint Reconstruction Devices Industry

Europe Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

Asia Pacific Joint Reconstruction Devices Industry

Middle East & Africa Joint Reconstruction Devices Industry

