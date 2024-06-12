News: Internet of Things Technology Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 637 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Internet of Things Technology Market 2024 | Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 by leading companies Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Texas Instruments Incorporated and other….

The internet of things technology market is expected to grow at 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 637 Billion by 2030 from USD 361.5 Billion in 2023.

Internet of Things Technology Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Internet of Things Technology Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Leading Players in the Global Internet of Things Technology Market:

Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, PTC, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies, SAP SE, Dell Technologies. and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Internet Of Things Technology Market By Node Component, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Processing

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Sensor

Logic Device

Internet Of Things Technology Market By Software Solution, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Data Management

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Network Bandwidth Management

Remote Monitoring

Security Solution

Internet Of Things Technology Market By Platform, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Device Management

Application Management

Network Management

Internet Of Things Technology Market By Service, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Internet Of Things Technology Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Healthcare

BFSI

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Manufacturing

Retail

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

Wearable Devices

Consumer Electronics

Regional Analysis for Internet of Things Technology Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Internet of Things Technology Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Internet of Things Technology market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Internet of Things Technology market.

Reasons To Buy The Internet of Things Technology Market Report:

➼ In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional levels.

➼ Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

➼ Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

➼ Historical and future market research in terms of size, share growth, volume, and sales.

➼ Major changes and assessment in market dynamics and developments.

➼ Emerging key segments and regions

➼ Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

