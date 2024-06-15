Live Painting with Kathleen Keifer, Sunday, June 2, 2024, 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Experience the artistry of Kathleen Keifer coming to life at an exclusive live painting event at Artspace Warehouse Los Angeles. Renowned for her captivating exploration of New California Realism and innovative portrayal of popular culture icons, Kathleen Keifer invites collectors and art enthusiasts to witness her creative process firsthand. This unique event offers a rare opportunity to delve into the artist’s mind, as attendees have the chance to observe Keifer at work, ask questions, and even take home personalized artworks for their collections. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the intersection of art, creativity, and community with Kathleen Keifer.

Born and raised in Chicago, Kathleen Keifer hails from a lineage of artists, her mother being a notable figure in the fine arts realm. Under her mother’s tutelage, Keifer was immersed in the world of art from an early age, shaping her into the second-generation artist she is today. A stalwart of New California Realism, Keifer’s work breathes fresh life into the iconic landscapes of California, infusing them with a perspective that captivates the eye. In another facet of her portfolio, Keifer explores the realms of popular board games, ingeniously portraying them from unconventional angles, utilizing a palette of vibrant colors and clever compositions.

Central to Keifer’s oeuvre is the interplay between time and timelessness. She delves into the essence of visual interaction, stripping elements down to their raw simplicity. Water, sky, and architecture undergo metamorphosis under the sway of weather and light, captured in Keifer’s brush strokes that dance with luminosity and color, creating a tapestry of vibrant light and form. Through her art, Keifer encapsulates the essence of time and its perpetual passage.

Keifer’s fascination lies in the isolation of objects within her compositions. She perceives individual magic in the mundane, seeking to elevate objects from popular culture into a new narrative. A prime example is her reinterpretation of lifeguard towers, transforming them from mere landscape elements into iconic symbols of pop art. In each stroke of her brush, Keifer unveils a world where the ordinary transcends into the extraordinary.

Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.