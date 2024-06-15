Glycinates Market Growth Accelerates with 6% CAGR by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The glycinates market is expected to increase from US$ 1305.74 million in 2023 to US$ 2338.37 million in 2033.

Increased Demand for Nutrient-Dense Foods

Glycolates are in high demand due to the increased demand for nutrient-dense foods. Factors driving the industry growth are:

Increased mineral scarcity in the population, particularly in emerging economies such as Brazil.

Rising demand for chelated minerals in food additives.

Tightening limitations on the use of antibiotics in livestock feed are also driving the business.

Glycinates are commonly used as dietary supplements to strengthen bones and enhance the immune system. The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries’ demand for healthy and natural food additives, as well as rising consumer awareness of skincare products containing natural ingredients such as magnesium glycinate, drive glycinates market growth further.

The global increase in demand for nutrient-rich food items is one of the key factors driving the growth of the glycinates market. A few more factors that bolster market growth include:

Businesses focused on the development and commercialization of manganese glycinate, which may be used to treat manganese deficiency in consumers.

An increase in consumer awareness of precision nutrition approaches.

The growth in mineral deficiency among individuals as a result of an unbalanced lifestyle, and significant demand from the supplement and preventive healthcare product businesses, are also having an impact on the market.

Increased urbanisation, a change in consumer lifestyle, a growing population, an increase in disposable money, and the expansion of the feed and personal care sectors benefit the glycinates industry further.Morever,, throughout the projection period of 2021 to 2031, improvements to the manufacturing process and the introduction of improved items might give market participants profitable opportunities.

White muscle disease can be caused by a deficiency of selenium. The mineral chromium glycinate is used to boost stressed cattle’s growth rate and immune response. Molybdenum glycinate is an animal nutritional supplement used to treat molybdenum insufficiency. Glycinates are occasionally used in the production of wine since they not only contain yeast but also provide necessary nutrients.

Key Points from the Glycinates Market

Globally increasing demand for pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, food additives, feed additives, and personal care items has a direct impact on the growth of glycinates.

The market size is anticipated to be US$ 1305.74 million in 2023.

Glycinates market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the glycinates market.

Key Developments in the Glycinates Market

September 2019 – BASF SA, a chemical business based in Germany, announced the acquisition of Isobionics, a prominent biotechnology company focusing on natural flavors and fragrances. The agreement enabled BASF to expand its product range to meet the rising demand for natural ingredients.

November 2017 – BASF SE, a German chemical business, announced a collaboration with Vital Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., an Indian main maker of veterinary formulations and vitamin premixes. The collaboration is likely to result in a new product for the South Asian feed market, particularly India.

BASF Animal Nutrition introduced a new glycinates product range in August 2014. The iron, copper, manganese, and zinc glycinate series line is intended for use in a variety of premixes, minerals, and mixed feeds.

In July 2022, Avitech Nutrition introduced Performins, an organic blend of Glycinates to the market. The most widespread application has been in animal feeds, where it functions as an enhancer.

In January 2022, OHMG, a U.K.-based company, announced the debut of the world’s first magnesium blend drink. This drink contains three types of glycinates: magnesium threonate, magnesium citrate, and magnesium glycinate, which function as a de-stress cure to reduce tension and anxiety levels.

Glycinates Market Key Segmentation

Glycinates Market by Type:

Magnesium glycinate

Calcium glycinate

Zinc glycinate

Iron glycinate

Copper glycinate

Manganese glycinate

Sodium glycinate

Glycinates Market by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Glycinates Market by Application:

Animal feed

Pharmaceutical/nutraceutical

Food & beverage

Cosmetics & personal care

