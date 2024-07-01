RRMA Launches Online Course on Udemy: Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS)

Melbourne, Australia, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — RRMA is pleased to announce that it has released its latest online course “Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS)” available for people to register at Udemy, the leading organizer of regulatory compliance training and international events. The AICIS has been set up under the Industrial Chemicals Act 2019 to check the import or manufacturing of chemicals meant for industrial purposes in Australia.

Structured for importers and manufacturers, the course’s objective is providing participants with an in-depth knowledge on AICIS and its effects on their operations. The categories under AICIS- Listed, Exempted, Reported, Assessed introductions, and Commercial Evaluation – will be discussed, as well as how these relate to putting chemicals into the market in Australia.

During this training you will have an in-depth understanding of the Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS) a complete introduction about it also information an importing and manufacturing your industrial chemicals categorization as well as how the legislative requirements governing their introduction pertain to you as an introducer form part of our course content thereby enabling you to remain compliant with AICIS laws whenever necessary even when handling such operations as declaration during each calendar year alike.

This course is ideal for Regulatory Managers, Chemical Manufacturers, and Importers looking to enhance their understanding of AICIS and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

For more information and to enroll in the course, visit https://www.udemy.com/course/australian-industrial-chemicals-introduction-scheme-aicis/?referralCode=EE00BB37AE1A25210269

About RRMA:

RRMA is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training and event solutions, specializing in helping businesses navigate complex regulatory frameworks to ensure product safety and compliance. With a team of industry experts, RRMA offers comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of clients across various sectors.