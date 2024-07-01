Housing Guards: Leading General Contractors in Bradford Announce New Service Offerings

Pickering, ON, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Housing Guards, the premier general contractors in Bradford, are excited to announce an expansion of their comprehensive service offerings to better serve the Bradford community. Renowned for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Housing Guards continues to set the standard in the construction industry.

As a top-rated general contractor, Housing Guards has built a strong reputation for excellence in residential and commercial construction. Their expanded services now include enhanced project management, state-of-the-art design and build solutions, and specialized renovation services. This development is a testament to Housing Guards’ dedication to meeting the evolving needs of their clients.

“We are thrilled to expand our range of services to provide even more value to our clients,” said Housing Guards. Delivering outstanding outcomes has always been our mission, and with these new products, we can make sure that every project no matter how big or how complicated is finished to the greatest standards.

Housing Guards’ success is rooted in their professional team of skilled tradespeople, project managers, and support staff, all committed to delivering top-tier construction services. Their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction have established them as the go-to general contractors in Bradford.

Housing Guards invites the Bradford community and surrounding areas to explore their new services and experience the unparalleled quality and professionalism that have made them leaders in the industry.

For more information about Housing Guards and their services, please visit https://www.housingguards.ca/on/general-contractors/bradford

About Housing Guards

Housing Guards is a leading general contracting company based in Bradford, specializing in residential and commercial construction projects. With a reputation for excellence, they offer a wide range of services including new builds, renovations, and project management. Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction sets them apart in the construction industry.

Contact:

Charlene Alice

Housing Guards

1315 Pickering Pkwy suite 300, Pickering, ON L1V 7G5

416 770 6833

housingguards@gmail.com