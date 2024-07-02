Electronic Medical Records Market is expected to grow steadily and reach USD 34.34 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.2% | FMI

The healthcare industry is experiencing a digital revolution, and electronic medical records (EMRs) are at the forefront. A new report predicts the global Electronic Medical Records Market will reach a substantial USD 34.34 billion by 2034. This signifies a robust growth trajectory with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034. The current market size, estimated at USD 18.82 billion in 2024, underscores the increasing adoption of these digital healthcare solutions.

As healthcare organizations worldwide recognize the imperative benefits of electronic medical records, the market is expected to witness substantial expansion. The heightened demand is directly correlated to the industry’s recognition of electronic health records as software-as-a-service, facilitating scalability and streamlined operations for multiple healthcare providers.

The market is expanding as a result of an increase in the number of benefits, including lower infrastructure and maintenance expenses, lower license and start-up costs, and greater accessibility. Improved productivity and quicker, simpler adoption are two benefits of cloud-based EMR solutions. The application is incredibly scalable because of its cloud-based architecture (pay-as-you-go storage utilization). It removes departmental silos of healthcare data to streamline and consolidate storage resources to reduce costs and boost efficiency.

Large, well-known firms are starting to enter the cloud sector. To maintain the level of patient care, the cloud infrastructure also provides real solutions for business continuity and disaster recovery. As a result, the cloud-based EMR market is anticipated to expand dramatically. The digital revolution in healthcare is essential to give medical staff relatively easy access to patient records. During the projection period, it is predicted that the growing need for systems and software that connect hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities will become a growth driver.

A greater emphasis is placed on strategic partnerships between leading suppliers of electronic medical record solutions as market rivalry intensifies. Additionally, it is projected that the constantly growing need for knowledge sharing and technology upgrades to improve healthcare efficiency will foster partnerships between important actors.

Key Takeaways from the Electronic Medical Records Market:

The US electronic medical records (EMR) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecasted period.

over the forecasted period. The market for electronic medical records (EMR) in India is anticipated to expand at 6.8% over the forecasted period.

over the forecasted period. By 2033, the market for electronic medical records (EMR) is anticipated to reach more than US$ 34.34 billion

In 2021, the market for electronic medical records (EMR) was dominated by cloud-based EMRs, which accounted for more than 50.0% of total revenue.

of total revenue. Hospital electronic medical records (EMR) are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period as a result of rising pandemic and epidemic infections, as well as the requirement for global vaccination against a wide range of diseases.

Who is Winning?

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), top EMR solution providers are building alliances with the local healthcare system, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, and bolstering their distribution networks to develop and explore the underdeveloped markets of Asia and Latin America. To break into middle-income and emerging markets, market companies are also concentrating on raising awareness, lowering the price of EMR software and related services, and fusing EMR with contemporary technologies.

Microsoft Corp. acquired Nuance Communications, Inc. in April 2021 to empower healthcare providers with the power of ambient clinical intelligence and other Microsoft cloud services.

Capital Health, a regional leader in providing cutting-edge, high-quality patient care, introduced a new electronic health record (EGR) in the acute care divisions of both of its hospitals in February 2021 to better serve its patients.

The “Patient” database personal health record (PHR) of the patient will now be able to safely transfer the patient’s existing health records from the “Patient” database onto the Apple Health app, according to a May 2021 announcement from DrChrono. This should simplify the procedure and make it easier to access medical data more quickly.

Key Segments Covered in Electronic Medical Records Market Study

By Product Type:

Hospital EMR

Ambulatory EMR

By Component:

EMR Software

EMR Services

By Application:

Client Server Setup EMR

Hybrid Server Setup EMR

Cloud Based EMR

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

General Physician Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

