Sturz & Abby Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Announces Financial Information and Insurance Policy

Bakersfield, CA, 2024-Jul-08 — Sturz & Abby Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is pleased to announce important information regarding financial policies and accepted insurance plans.

The practice is committed to providing high-quality dental care for children and adolescents in a comfortable and welcoming environment. To ensure transparency and better serve their patients, Sturz & Abby has outlined their financial information and insurance policy on their website.

Financial Information

Sturz & Abby does not participate with HMOs, Healthy Families, or Denti-Cal.

They are in-network with Delta Dental.

Patients are encouraged to provide accurate and up-to-date insurance information at the time of scheduling an appointment.

The practice accepts various payment methods, including cash, check, and credit cards.

Insurance

While Sturz & Abby does not participate with all insurance plans, they encourage patients to inquire about their specific plan and coverage. The practice will work with patients to maximize their insurance benefits and ensure they receive the necessary dental care.

About Sturz & Abby Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

Sturz & Abby Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is a dedicated practice providing comprehensive dental care for children and adolescents in Bakersfield, CA. The practice offers a welcoming environment focused on creating positive dental experiences for young patients. Their team of experienced and compassionate professionals is committed to providing high-quality dental care using the latest techniques and technologies.

Contact:

Dr. Sturz

(661)588-2525