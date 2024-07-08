4th International Cancer Conference and Expo

Philadelphia, USA, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — 4th International Cancer Expo and Conference welcomes you as our guest to the City of Philadelphia, USA during November 21- 23, 2024. iCancer Conference 2024 has a theme “Innovations in Cancer Research”.

This expo and conference provides a forum for exchange of ideas and authoritative views by eminent personalities in this exciting field, by bringing together Cancer Science, Drug Development, Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment, Robotic Surgery, Therapies, Oncology, Clinical trials, Cancer imaging, Medical radiation, Cancer detection, Control and Prevention research professionals. i- Cancer 2024 will have a multidisciplinary focus and aim to give participants a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas with members of the community working to beat cancer.

This includes researchers, clinicians, data analysts, commissioners, allied cancer professionals, policy makers, service managers, patients and third sector organizations. The Conference has gained an unrivalled reputation as a global platform for businesses and academicians in terms of addressing Bio-Engineering And Bio-Mechanics In Robotics, Neuro-Oncology, Molecular Pathology, Radiation Oncology, Cancer Proteomics, Cancer Stem Cells, New cancer therapies, Diagnostic issues, hematological rare cancers, International Rare Cancers Initiative, management issues, rare childhood cancers, Diagnostic tools and challenges, Regenerative Medicine, Breast Cancer and its Treatment related issues in the context of meeting the needs of the industry.

ADDRESS

Hilton Philadelphia

4509 Island Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19153, United States

Contact Phone: +1 (215) 305-8030