Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Android Released to Handle Duplicate Files on Android

Madelia, Minnesota, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem is happy to announce the release of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Android 2.0.0. Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Android is a duplicate file finder to find and delete duplicate files on Android devices.

“The desktop version of Cisdem Duplicate Finder has been one of our most popular products,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “With our expertise and experience, we developed and released Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Android. This app efficiently finds and removes duplicate photos, videos, audio files and other duplicate files on Android devices. Users can use it to quickly free up storage space and potentially improve device performance.”

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Android 2.0.0 release note:

Find duplicate photos, videos, audio files, documents and other duplicate files

Support all common file formats, like JPG, PNG, MP4, MP3, PDF, APK, etc.

Also find similar photos, with adjustable similarity thresholds

Display the found duplicate files and similar photos for users to view

Automatically select all duplicates for users to delete with a tap

Offer selection rules for users to customize the auto-selection

Allow users to customize settings, such as ignoring specific folders

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Android 2.0.0 main features:

Find all types of duplicate files

This duplicate file finder for Android can find duplicate images, videos, audio files, documents, archives and all other common types of duplicate files on Android devices.

It supports all common file formats, such as JPG/ JPEG, PNG, GIF, MP4, MP3, PDF, DOC/DOCX, EPUB, APK, ZIP, etc.

Find similar images

This app also identifies similar images, such as photos that look identical but have different sizes or formats and photos that look similar. It allows users to adjust the similarity threshold for similar image detection.

The ability to identify identical photos and similar photos can make this app an efficient duplicate photo finder for Android.

Display duplicate files and similar images for users to view

When this Android duplicate file finder finishes scanning for duplicate files, it will display the groups of duplicate files that have been found. Uses can open files with associated apps.

For each group of duplicate photos or similar photos, this app displays photo thumbnails side by side for users to conveniently view.

Automatically select all duplicates for deletion

In each group of duplicate files, Cisdem Duplicate Finder automatically selects all but one item for removal. This way, users can get rid of all duplicates with just a tap.

Also, users can manually select or deselect files.

Offer selection rules for users to choose from

This app offers a set of selection rules for users to customize the auto selection. The auto selection is made based on the default or user-chosen rule.

It also offers another set of selection rules to help users select redundant similar photos for deletion.

Delete duplicate files with a tap

After unwanted duplicates are selected, users can tap the Clean button and then confirm the deletion. After this is done, duplicate files are removed.

Allow users to customize settings

Users can configure and customize settings, such as setting this app to find all or only certain types (like duplicate images) of duplicate files, asking this app to ignore specific folders when finding duplicates, and turning on/off the similar image detection function.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Android 2.0.0 is available for installation in Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cisdem.duplicatefinder. It’s currently free to install and use.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.