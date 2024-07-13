IDS Next and Ingram Micro India Join Forces to Drive Excellence in the Hospitality Sector

IDS Next’s Software Prowess Meets Ingram Micro India’s Cutting-Edge Hardware and Technology Aggregation and Implementation Expertise in a Strategic Partnership.

Mumbai, India, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — IDS Next, Asia’s leading hospitality software provider, announces a new partnership with the technology distribution pioneer Ingram Micro India. The collaboration extends across all hospitality verticals served by IDS Next, spanning hotels, restaurants, leisure, and wellness. The collaboration aims to deliver turnkey solutions to the hospitality sector, with IDS Next providing cutting-edge enterprise software solutions and Ingram Micro India complementing it with end-to-end services, including hardware and technology aggregation, integration and implementation.

Ingram Micro India recently expanded their offerings with a new hospitality vertical that serves as a technology aggregator for upcoming and operational hotels. With a comprehensive, hospitality-focused solutions portfolio, Ingram Micro India takes responsibility for aggregating, integrating and implementing information technology, cybersecurity, audio-video, and physical security infrastructure. The company also offers customised technology solutions to mid and high-end hotels, emphasising its OEM-agnostic approach and allowing customers the flexibility to select their preferred solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Binu Mathews, CEO at IDS Next, expressed, “By combining our prowess in hospitality software solutions with the unparalleled reach of Ingram Micro India, we aim to together deliver holistic solutions that elevate the technological experience for hospitality businesses.” The partnership enables Ingram Micro to offer solutions to hospitality businesses across India, including their IT products and recommending full-stack cloud and on-premise software of IDS Next. IDS Next remains the only company covering an extensive range of hospitality verticals, offering both back-end and front-end solutions, from contactless check-in and front office management to guest requests, housekeeping, payroll, finance, inventory, and procurement management.

Navneet Singh Bindra, SVP & Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India, said, “Ingram Micro India’s foray into the hospitality vertical aligns well with IDS Next’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for all facets of the hospitality industry. We are confident that this partnership will drive excellence and bring about a technology-led transformation in the hospitality sector.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the technological infrastructure of the hospitality sector. With Ingram Micro’s comprehensive services and IDS Next’s software solutions, the collaboration is poised to reshape the landscape of hospitality.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalised recommendations, instant pricing order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialised marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, catering to global customers in 50+ countries with award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors and integrates with over 350 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ leisure venues across the globe. Spanning across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim, the company is trusted by renowned hospitality brands, including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels and Louvre Hotels Group. For more, visit www.idsnext.com.

