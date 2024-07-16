Probiotic Ingredients Market Overview: Growth Opportunities and Market Dynamics

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global probiotic ingredients market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9,734.8 million by 2033. The sales of probiotic ingredients are likely to grow at an above-average CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period, driven by increasing health awareness and the rising demand for functional foods.

The market is witnessing a shift towards natural and healthy products, which is driving the demand for probiotic ingredients. In addition, the increasing use of probiotics in dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals is expected to propel market growth further. The increasing number of product launches and partnerships between manufacturers and distributors are also contributing to market growth. However, the high cost of production and lack of standardization in labeling regulations may hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Recent advancements in technology have allowed for more research on gut flora and the potential of probiotics to improve metabolic and psychological conditions, leading to the expansion of probiotics into new indication areas. Probiotic supplements offer a modern-day solution to these critical issues encountered by females. Manufacturers and marketers have introduced several probiotic supplements targeting females, responding to their needs. These developments are expected to bolster the global market for probiotic ingredients over the forecast period.

Consumption of a probiotic diet after antibiotic treatment results in the expansion of helpful microbes, which are likely to strengthen immunity and protect the body from further illnesses during the recovery stage. The diverse types of probiotic ingredients and supplements available in the market are driving its growth, catering to the varied needs of consumers. The unique types of probiotic ingredients and supplements such as probioslim, florastor, and align are gaining popularity due to their effective results in aiding in the recovery process.

The bacterial probiotic ingredients segment is expected to record 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, becoming the leading product type.

Dietary supplements are predicted to increase at the fastest rate among end-use segments, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The probiotic ingredients industry in the United States is predicted to grow at a 5.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, with a market value of US$ 1,288.7 million.

The probiotic ingredients industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to be valued at US$ 805.4 million by 2033.

By 2033, China’s probiotic ingredients industry is expected to be worth US$ 735.0 million.

By 2033, Germany’s probiotic ingredients industry is estimated to be worth US$ 644.3 million.

The probiotic ingredients industry in Spain is expected to be worth US$ 483.3 million by 2033.

The probiotic ingredients industry is highly competitive and fragmented, with numerous players operating in the market. Some of the major companies operating in the market include DuPont Nutrition & Health, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc., Kerry Group Plc, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. These companies are focusing on developing new products and technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Apart from the major players, there are several small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the market, which are primarily focused on niche applications. These players are focused on developing innovative products and applications to cater to changing consumer needs. Additionally, there are several regional players operating in the market, which are focused on catering to the specific needs of the local market.

The market players are adopting various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some of the common strategies adopted by the companies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. These strategies are aimed at expanding their product offerings and enhancing their market presence. Additionally, companies are also focused on investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative products.

By Product Type:

Bacterial Lactobacillus Bacillus Enterococcus Bifidobacterium Streptococcus Others

Yeast Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Saccharomyces Boulardii



By End Use:

Food & Beverages Processing Bakery & Confectionery Breakfast Solutions Cultured Dairy Products Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts Snacks & Bars Infant Nutrition Beverages & Dairy Drinks

Dietary Supplements Immune Health Gut & Digestive Health Women’s Health

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Animal Feed

By End Product Form:

Powder

Suspension

Granule

Capsule

Stick Pack

Tablet/Chewable

Gel

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

