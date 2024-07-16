Food Testing Services Market: Key Drivers, Innovations, and Growth Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food testing services market stands at US$ 21.7 billion as of now and is expected to reach US$ 49.06 billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2033.

Food safety testing comes across as a vital and also an unavoidable component regarding the food industry. Every level of processing is subject to regulations related to food safety tests, inspection of microbiological quality (DNA analysis), and trace elements. The standards and regulations are certainly different from nation to nation. With consumers developing more awareness about food safety, the global food testing services market is likely to grow inadvertently in the forecast period.

Various participants in food & beverages sector are emphasizing on streamlining the process of food certification by simplifying data logging and documentation. Plus, the players are on the lookout of optimizing certification costs. As such, the food testing services market size is expected to witness turbulence on the continuous basis in the near future.

The initiatives taken by governments on this count include GFP (Good Farming Practice), GAP (Good Agricultural Practice), and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) for ensuring safety of food.

Though developing countries are working on food regulatory infrastructure, dearth of resources to restructure is hampering the food testing services market and this scenario is expected to persist even going forward. It will certainly take some time for these economies to pick up pace. Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Food testing Services Market’. There are analysts and consultants to execute.

Key Takeaways from Food testing Services Market

Europe holds more than 30% of the market share. This could be credited to the flourishing food & beverage industry throughout. This, in turn, calls for inclination toward microbiological testing along with chemical & residues’ contamination testing. Germany is at the forefront herein.

North America holds a significant market share with food safety testing being made compulsory at every stage of manufacturing and processing, thereby ascertaining safe food for the customers.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the food testing services market due to food sector growing by leaps and bounds in the developing economies, along with need to put forth strict regulations with regards to food safety, especially in countries like India. Herein, the by-products of agrochemicals are used for growing produce and also for antibiotics or veterinary drugs.

Competitive Landscape

NEOGEN is known for partnering with commercial testing labs for providing a series of services and solutions that are the most sought-after ones in the industry.

Thermo Fischer Scientific has its microbiology solutions that incorporate molecular instrumentation, PCR technology, sample preparation capability, and lab equipment and plasticware for quality indicator and foodborne pathogen detection, and, not to forget – conventional culture media with immunological and biochemical tests.

Bureau Veritas, of late, acquired Orion Assessment Services International Inc.’s. The major objective was that of improving the former’s food lab testing capabilities all over Canada.

Check and Trace has been tabled by ALS Ltd. It is capable of identifying Salmonella isolates with level of sensitivity identical to traditional serological techniques.

“With improvised instrumental techniques like NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance), IR (Infrared Spectroscopy), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and mass spectroscopy increasingly being used regarding safety assurance, the global food testing services market is bound to grow on an unstoppable note going forward”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

How does the Report come around?

The research study is based on type (pathogens, salmonella, campylobacter, E. coli, listeria, GMOs, toxins, and likewise), by technology (traditional, rapid, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), DNA sequencing/NGS, immunoassay, chromatography, and spectroscopy), and by food tested (meat, poultry and seafood, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals & grains, and likewise).

With an ever-increasing demand for processed and packaged food in developing and developed countries alike, the food testing services market is all set to create greater strides in the forecast period.

Food Testing Services Market by Category

By Type:

Pathogens

Salmonella

Campylobacter

E. coli

Listeria

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organism

Toxins

Others

By Technology:

Traditional

Rapid

Polymerase Chain Reaction

DNA Sequencing/NGS

Immunoassay, Chromatography

Spectroscopy

By Food Tested:

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Others

