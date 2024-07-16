Inactive Dried Yeast Market Trends: Analysis of Growth Drivers and Future Projections

The global inactive dried yeast market value is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2034. According to recent market analysis, the market is expected to expand from USD 652.3 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 1,145 million by the end of the forecast period. This surge in market value highlights the robust demand and diverse applications of inactive dried yeast across various industries.

Key Takeaways from the Inactive Dried Yeast Market Study

The use of the internet, blogs and social media to access available information about various chemicals and ingredients is increasing. It is a consumer-driven trend since they are getting increasingly worried about the effects of ingredients present in food and cosmetic products. This is changing consumer’s buying pattern and behaviour. This has positively affected demand for natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Among various application segments, the usage of inactive dried yeast in the food and beverage industry is most common. Owing to the increasing health awareness and growing preference for a healthy diet with low fat, sugar, salt, and high protein content food, the demand for inactive dried yeast is expected to be more in the forecast period.

The global inactive dried yeast market has been segmented on the basis of form, in terms of which powder form holds the major share. However, in the coming years, the capsule form is expected to show optimistic growth due to its increasing use in different industries for multiple purposes.

Western Europe and North America are anticipated to dominate the global inactive dried yeast market in terms of value. The demand for inactive dried yeast is considerably high in Latin America, which is expected to show a high growth rate over the forecast period. Due to the increasing health consciousness among the people and their awareness regarding chemical ingredients and their effect on human health, the demand for inactive dried yeast is rising in Latin America.

“The market for inactive dried yeast is driven mainly by increasing consumption of natural and plant-based food. The market will therefore gain from the ongoing trend of vegan food. Additionally, the tendency of the consumer to adopt the Western style of food habits in emerging countries is increasing the opportunity for inactive dried yeast in the global market owing to the high usage of inactive dried yeast in the backing and confectionary.” says FMI report

Investment Opportunities

The rising demand for inactive dried yeast across various sectors presents numerous investment opportunities. Companies are investing in research and development to refine production processes and reduce costs, enhancing their competitive edge. Additionally, partnerships and acquisitions are expected to play a key role in market expansion.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the inactive dried yeast market include:

Associated British Foods PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group PLC

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Lallemand Inc.

Leiber GmbH

Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

Lesaffre Group

Sales Channel

B2B

B2C Modern Trade Specialty Store Convenience Store Online Retail Other Sales Channels



Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Powder

Flakes

Tablet

Capsule

Fortification

Fortified

Unfortified

Application

Food & Beverage Bakery & Confectionery Beverages Soups, Sauces, & Seasonings Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Several leading market players are opening new units to expand their footprint and product portfolio. Along with that they are adapting new strategies to compete in the market. Besides this, partnership often allows them to gain a competitive advantage.