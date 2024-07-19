PowerPlastics Pool Covers: safeguarding lives with Innovative Pool Covers

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — As the original pool cover supplier, PowerPlastics Pool Covers has been supplying pool covers for over 30 years. Today, we manufacture a full range of pool cover solutions.

Specific pool covers have been designed in response to critical issues, for example, child and pet drowning prevention, electricity and water shortages.

This, combined with our manufacturing skills and customer focused outlook, has earned us our solid reputation as the leader in pool covers and related accessories to complement a pool owner’s lifestyle.

As a leading provider of pool cover safety solutions, PowerPlastics Pool Covers has an unwavering commitment to preventing child and pet drownings through educational initiatives and high-quality solid safety pool covers. Recognising the daily occurrence of these preventable tragedies, PowerPlastics Pool Covers has dedicated itself to lowering drowning statistics in collaboration with safety taskforces, local government, and decision-makers.

The company’s flagship product, the PowerPlastics Solid Safety Cover, is the best-selling child-proof solid safety pool cover on the market. Renowned for its unmatched quality, this cover is the first to come with its own SABS 10134:2018 safety compliance certificate, setting a new standard in safety. Underpinning this, PowerPlastics Pool Covers launched TopStep, the home of pool safety, a comprehensive resource for pool safety education. TopStep provides invaluable tips and insights on child drowning prevention, with a downloadable guide that is an essential addition to every home.

Sustainability is another area in which PowerPlastics Pool Covers offers products and education, with the GeoBubble range of thermal pool covers leading this area of the market.

Enthusiastic about saving water, electricity, and chemicals, PowerPlastics Pool Covers GeoBubble covers offer significant savings and environmental benefits:

Save Water: all our pool covers stop 98% of evaporation, eliminating the need for top-ups. An 8x4m pool can save up to 64,000 litres of water annually.

These sustainable benefits ensure that GeoBubble covers from PowerPlastics Pool Covers have a short payback period, making them a smart investment for any pool owner.

Style and the demand for high end aesthetics in the luxury property market is also included in PowerPlastics Pool Covers range. Roldeck automatic slatted pool covers, the leading brand in Europe, is available exclusively from PowerPlastics Pool Covers in South Africa. It combines elegance and convenient automation while also offering environmental benefits, child and pet safety. With several fitment options, slat types, and colours, including a solar-powered version, Roldeck is the epitome of style and functionality, enhancing the value of high-end designer homes.

As PowerPlastics Pool Covers continues to innovate and lead in pool safety and sustainability, it invites customers to join in its mission to save lives and protect the environment, one pool at a time.

The company has long provided homeowners and corporates with aesthetically pleasing, high-quality pool covers that enhance the sustainability of swimming pools. A full range of Rollup Stations, JetStreams, SolarPatios and other accessories is available.

PowerPlastics Pool Covers is the leading provider of pool cover solutions, specialising in pool covers that prevent drownings and save water, power, and chemicals. With a focus on sustainability, safety, and style, PowerPlastics Pool Covers is dedicated to enhancing the quality of swimming pools and preventing drownings through innovative products and educational resources.

The brand has a national footprint with a head office and production facility in Cape Town, a sales branch in Johannesburg and a wide distributor network across the region.

For more information about PowerPlastics Pool Covers and its range of pool covers, please visit their website at https://powerplastics.co.za/