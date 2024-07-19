Agency Platform Honored with Excellence in B2B Marketing Award at the 2nd Edition of Global Pride Awards

Mumbai, India, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Agency Platform, a leader in digital marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious “Excellence in B2B Marketing” award at the 2nd Edition of the Global Pride Awards. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and effective B2B marketing strategies that drive business growth and success for its clients.

The Global Pride Awards celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals across various industries who have demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, and innovation. The “Excellence in B2B Marketing” award highlights Agency Platform’s expertise in leveraging cutting-edge marketing techniques to create impactful campaigns that resonate with business audiences.

We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed award,” said Milind Mody, CEO at Agency Platform. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier B2B marketing solutions. Our goal has always been to empower our clients with the tools and strategies they need to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.”

Agency Platform offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, content creation, and web design. With a focus on measurable results and ROI, the company has helped numerous businesses enhance their online presence, generate quality leads, and achieve sustained growth.

The award ceremony, held in Mumbai, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries to celebrate outstanding contributions across various sectors. Agency Platform’s win in the B2B marketing category further cements its position as a trailblazer in the digital marketing industry.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Agency Platform remains committed to staying at the forefront of marketing innovation. The company plans to continue expanding its service offerings and exploring new technologies to deliver even greater value to its clients.

For more information about Agency Platform and its award-winning services, please visit Agency Platform

About Agency Platform

Agency Platform is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in B2B marketing solutions. With a proven track record of delivering successful campaigns, the company offers a wide range of services, including SEO, PPC, social media marketing, content creation, and web design. Agency Platform is dedicated to helping businesses enhance their online presence, generate quality leads, and achieve sustained growth.

Contact:

Company: Agency Platform

Address: 171 Madison Avenue, Suite # 1006/A, Manhattan, New York, NY 10016

Telephone: (888) 736-0541