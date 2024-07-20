Caldwell University Bowler Lauren Marks Named CSC Third Team Academic All-America

CALDWELL , N.J., 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Caldwell University senior bowler Lauren Marks (Parsippany, N.J.) has been named to the Academic All-America® Women’s At-Large Third Team as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced today.

For Marks, a Fine Arts major with a 3.95 GPA, the honor is the latest in a line of accolades she has earned in 2023-24. The CACC Bowler of the Year, CACC Tournament Most Valuable Bowler, National Tenpins Coaches Association Strike Percentage Leader and CSC Academic All-District selection led the Cougars to their second straight CACC championship as Coach Ken Yokobosky’s squad won the regular season and tournament championships.

The At-Large category encompasses the NCAA Division II sports that are not included in the other CSC Academic All-America programs. Lacrosse and bowling are the two sports that Caldwell University sponsors that are among the more than 10 sports included in the classification. Of the 194 At-Large honorees across all Divisions plus NAIA, only one other, Lara Kurt of SCAD Savannah, competes in bowling.

Marks, who retains one year of eligibility, is the 11th Caldwell University student-athlete in the school’s NCAA era (since 2003) to earn the honor. Caldwell Academic All-America winners include:

NAIA era (may not be complete):

Claire Sacuk, Women’s Basketball, 1983

Patricia Gasparini, Women’s Basketball, 1984

Timothy Nellegar, Men’s Tennis, 2000

NCAA era (2023-present)

Nicholas Harriott, Men’s Soccer, 2007, Third Team

Kyrie Timbrook, Softball, 2010, Second Team

Alyssa Calderon, Softball, 2014, Third Team

Lauren Iuliucci, Women’s Soccer, 2014, Third Team

Emily Caswell, Women’s Basketball, 2015, Third Team

Alyssa Calderon, Softball, 2015, First Team

Kristen Drogsler, Women’s Basketball, 2017, First Team

Marisa Monasseri, Softball, 2017, Second Team

Sydney Ponto, Softball, 2017, First Team

Kaileen Cain, Softball, 2019, Third Team

Lauren Marks, Bowling, 2024, Third Team

About Caldwell University

Founded in 1939 by the Sisters of Saint Dominic, Caldwell University promotes intellectual, spiritual, and aesthetic growth to a diverse population and welcomes all cultures and faith traditions. Inspired by St. Dominic de Guzman and our Catholic heritage, we transform students’ lives by preparing them through the liberal arts and professional studies to think critically, pursue truth, and contribute to a just society. Learn more at https://www.caldwell.edu/ .

About Caldwell University Athletics

Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellCougars) sponsors 14 sports at the NCAA Division II level, including: baseball, women’s and men’s basketball, bowling, women’s and men’s cross country, women’s and men’s lacrosse, women’s and men’s soccer, softball, women’s and men’s track and field, and volleyball; plus acrobatics & tumbling, sprint football and esports. The Department is committed to providing a quality academic and athletic experience in order to meet the diverse needs of its student-athletes.